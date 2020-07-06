Croken: Wearing a mask will help keep Quad-City businesses open

Tony Knobbe isn’t surprised by phone calls and emails. It goes with the territory when you serve as chair of the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
And then last Friday board member Ken Croken asked the supervisors to consider making face coverings mandatory attire for every county employee and every resident who ventures out into the public.
Croken’s request for face coverings in public — a move that may be impossible without an order from Gov. Kim Reynolds — will be discussed during Tuesday’s committee of the whole. Any possible action will require a vote during Thursday’s regular board meeting.
“We have received tons of phone calls and plenty of emails,” Knobbe said Monday afternoon. “We’ve definitely seen a big increase in both, and all of the calls and emails want to voice an opinion about requiring people to wear masks.
“People are passionate about this issue. Both sides of the issue. I will have to say I’ve heard very eloquent arguments on both sides," Knobbe said.
Knobbe confirmed face coverings became mandatory Monday for any county employee working indoors or in situations where social distancing is not possible. The board of supervisors chair said the county posted requests for the public to wear masks while inside county buildings and offices.
“We are doing the best we can to keep people safe and stay within the guidelines of what we’re allowed to ask,” Knobbe.
Knobbe said a total of 16 people would be allowed in the public meeting because of social-distancing requirements. The meeting will be in the board room of the county’s Administrative Center at 600 W. Fourth St. He asked those who wish to attend the meeting to use the call-in option found at the top of the meeting’s agenda. That number is 1-408-418-9388 and the access code is 146-994-8970#.
“We will allow the public to make comment over the phone. We certainly want to hear what the public has to say about this issue,” Knobbe said. “We ask people to speak about aspects of the topic that haven’t already been raised in previous comments, and there will be a time limit for comments.
“But we will do our best to hear from the public," Knobbe said.
The debate comes as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise through Scott County. As of 5 p.m. Monday, state officials confirmed 812 COVID-19 cases — an increase of 18 cases in a day, and 264 confirmed cases over the past 10 days (June 26). Ten people have died. Statewide, Iowa had 283 additional cases on Monday, for a total of 31,660. Of those, 723 have died.
In the same time span, neighboring Rock Island County officials have watched as confirmed COVID-19 cases grew to 1,086, with 22 additional cases announced Monday. Rock Island also announced its 30th death, a woman in her 90s who had been isolating at her home. Illinois recorded an additional 614 cases on Monday, for a total of 147,865. Of those, 7,026 have died.
Croken said he realized a county-wide mandate requiring all people in public wear masks would be challenged.
And it may not be legal. The Iowa Attorney General recently said municipal proclamations must be consistent with the governor's declarations. Gov. Kim Reynolds has only said people should follow Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines, which do not require the use of face coverings.
“I simply feel the governor’s proclamation was the minimum response required across the state,” Croken said. “I feel strongly that local authorities have the authority and the responsibility to protect the health and welfare of its citizens and businesses.”
Croken is certain the debate to mask or not mask is missing an important point.
“I don’t know why someone wouldn’t want to wear a mask to protest others — but let’s grant that will continue,” Croken said. “Look at it this way, look at it from an economic standpoint: Local businesses cannot stand another round of closures. And that’s where we are headed if the number of infections continues to rise.”
Croken said he’s “saddened” by the response of those who choose not to wear masks.
“I’m not going to blame people. You see the shaming of young people. But what do you expect young people to do? Going out is what they want to do,” Croken said. “The real issue is confusion. How do you make a decision when the messages from Des Moines and Washington D.C. are ‘We don’t have to wear masks.’
“Of course people are going to make poor decisions when they don’t understand the real health issues out there. If there is blame, it’s with our leadership and a lack of a clear message.”
Croken said he thought any public mandate on masks “is a bit of a reach.”
“I just want to do my part — raise awareness and call attention to this issue,” he said. “Even if we could just get a proclamation suggesting residents wear masks in public, I would be happy.”
Also on Monday:
- The Rock Island County Department of Health announced its community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will remain open through Sunday, July 12. The site at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, was previously set to close July 10. Testing is at no charge to the patient, and no appointment is needed. Patients will receive results, positive or negative, by a telephone call. Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said results would be returned in three to four days because of the increased number of people seeking testing. Patients will get their results by telephone. Ludwig said the state lab would call tested patients twice from 888-297-7208, but no messages can be left because of privacy concerns. Patients are asked to call the toll-free number back to get their results. They will need to provide their name and date of birth to receive test results.
|Rock Island County
|New: 22
|Total: 1,086
|Total deaths: 30
|Scott County
|New: 18
|Total: 812
|Total deaths: 10
|Illinois
|New: 614
|Total: 147,865
|Total deaths: 7,026
|Iowa
|New: 283
|Total: 31,660
|Total deaths: 723
