CROP Hunger Walk to host open houses

The 51st annual Quad-Cities CROP Hunger Walk will be held Oct. 2. To prepare for the event two open houses will be held for participants to pick up the materials needed to enlist and encourage teams of walkers.

The open houses will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. In Illinois, the event will take place at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. The Iowa location will be The Center located on 14th Street in Davenport.

Sign-up is available online at https://resources.crophungerwalk.org/resources/team-captains/. Teams can send out emails to friends and family requesting pledges and donations, register for the walk and get other ideas to help raise funds to fight hunger locally and globally.