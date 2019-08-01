A recruiter rally/open house for the upcoming CROP Hunger Walk will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at The Center, 1411 Brady St., Davenport.
The walk will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Freight House Farmers Market, Davenport. To register, go to www.CropHungerWalk.org/quadcities
Details will be announced at the open house. For more information, email Rick Martin at qccrophungerwalk@gmail.com
This is the 50th anniversary of CROP Hunger Walks in the United States.
CROP Hunger Walks are community-wide events sponsored by Church World Service and organized by religious groups, businesses, schools and others to raise funds to end hunger in the United States and around the world.