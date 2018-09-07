A $450,000 makeover of Crosstown Square’s independent living center at 900 Crosstown Road, Silvis, has created all the amenities of home.
A ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the “new” center was held Thursday, to be followed by an open house planned for 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
“Floor to ceiling, nearly every square foot of Crosstown Center has been updated,” said Julie VanWinkle, care transition supervisor at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.
Walls, flooring, paint, entry ways, landscaping and reconfigured apartments were all redone, she said.
Virtually every inch of the 56-unit Crosstown Square was touched by extensive renovations, VanWinkle said. “We have the same benefits of living at Crosstown Square as we did before, but the look is now vastly different.’’
One of the major changes was opening up spaces to make accommodations larger, she said.
Crosstown Square once had 87 apartments. Now, it has 56 in the same space. Two larger two-bedroom apartments were created. Each has 2½ baths, constructed from three smaller studio apartments.
Among new features is a Cascades Salon, where manicures, pedicures and massages are available.
Many benefits of living at Crosstown Square remain the same, VanWinkle said. It features independent living apartments with dining room meals three times a day, onsite and community activities, all connected to a full-service hospital, emergency services, imaging and laboratory services, physicians’ offices, outpatient rehabilitation, sheltered care and skilled nursing services.
“We’re the best-kept secret in the Quad Cities,’’ VanWinkle says. “Just like anyone’s home, sometimes it is time to freshen the look. For those seeking to downsize or explore other living arrangements, we now have an affordable and contemporary community to enjoy at Crosstown Square.”
It absolutely includes as many amenities as possible, VanWinkle said.