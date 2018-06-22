Crow Creek Road reconstruction will begin Monday, July 16, and continue for about three months from Apple Valley Drive to Davis Street. During Stage 1, there will be curb removal and replacement and improvements to driveway aprons. Crow Creek Road will have two-way traffic during this stage. During Stage 2, pavement will be removed and only westbound traffic will be allowed on Crow Creek Road until the project is completed. Eastbound traffic will be detoured north on 18th Street, then eastbound on 53rd Avenue, then southbound on Devils Glen Road. The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather. For more information, call the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
--Times staff