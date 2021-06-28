Crow Creek Road repairs begin today in Bettendorf

Bettendorf reports that beginning Monday and continuing for three weeks, Crow Creek Road will be closed to all eastbound traffic between Greenbrier Drive and 18th Street for partial reconstruction.
The intersection of Crow Creek Road and Stone Haven Drive also will be reduced to one lane with a stop alternate traffic control implemented.
Westbound traffic will remain open at all times.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Greenbrier Drive to Tanglefoot Lane.
Quad-City Times
