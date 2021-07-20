Related to this story
A lawsuit against the North Scott School District and others portrays an incident at the junior high school in which a child was seriously injured after being tricked into a social-media challenge, rendering him unconscious.
A man was injured Friday when he was dragged by a freight train at Warren and 5th streets in Davenport.
'We have nowhere to go': Davenport renters forced to vacate residences plead with city for assistance
Dozens of Davenport renters -- many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability and rely on government assistance -- may soon be forced to move, either due to gentrification or an unwillingness or inability by their landlord to fix substandard housing conditions.
Davenport police squad crashes into pole, ditch to avoid striking car that pulled out in front of it
The driver of a Davenport police squad car took out a light pole and ran into a ditch Friday evening at East Kimberly Road and East 36th Stree…
17 men were shot by Quad-Cities police in the past 5 years. Nine died. The use of force was deemed justified against all 17. Here's a look at the cases.
There have been 17 officer-involved shootings in the Quad Cities in the last five years. We've put together a summary of each of the shootings and what happened after.
Age is just a number for Doris Wiebler, the oldest participant in this year's Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Quad-City nursing homes fined nearly $80,000 for the choking death of a resident and the neglect of others
Three local nursing homes have been cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health and fined a total of $79,400 related to the abuse and ne…
A Rock Island man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly hitting a one-year-old child with a dog leash.
Davenport Civil Right Commission members met this week, in part, to discuss claims by Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey of ongoing harassment and bullying by city staff and the commission's own chairwoman.
A good Thursday to all. You'll need your rain gear today for the National Weather Service forecast can be summed up in one word — rain.