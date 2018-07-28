Davenport Central High School track coach Robin Ewing was cheering and clapping, encouraging back-of-the-pack runners with cheers of "this is awesome," "keep going, keep going" and "good job."
Phil Vernon and his fellow Quad-City Ukulele Club players were staked out in the middle of the boulevard, playing selections from Eric Clapton and the Beatles.
Martha Garcia and Amy and Bill Klutho were hawking homemade Jell-O shots, mixed with Malibu rum and very blue gelatin. The trio ran out, so next year they're going to make 200, Garcia said.
These were among the people and groups pressing alongside Kirkwood Boulevard on Saturday from the turn at Brady Street, all the way down to the jog to Middle Road via Jersey Ridge. They were the people who were cheering, watching, sharing food and making music.
Other sights and sounds:
SLIP AND SLIDE: Laid out in the middle of Kirkwood near LeClaire Street was a makeshift slip-and-slide consisting of a large gray tarp staked into the grass with water spraying onto it from above.
Kurt Janssens and friends spent about four hours Friday night setting up the slide, running a hose from the house of Frank Troncao, up into a tree, across the south half of Kirkwood to a tree in the center, then parallel to the boulevard to another tree with six lawn irrigation spouts spraying water down onto the tarp.
Straw bales, an 18-foot by 12-foot American flag, 50 small American flags and "plenty of beer" also were part of the mix, Janssens said.
Next year will be the slide's 10th anniversary, so the group is hoping to come up with something special, Janssens said.
'BEST BLOCK PARTY ON THE ROUTE': Near the foot of Kirkwood — just before the low-clearance railroad bridge — Ryan Teel set up a stand with the sign, "Springer Street, Home of the Bix Run Bloody Marys." He mixed and handed them out, pickle or olive, to anyone who asked.
On the other side of the large lot, like a bookend, Chef Douglas Westerfield made and handed out crackers with smoked salmon and dill sauce and smoked chicken sandwiches. The salmon and chicken came from his smoker.
Douglas also was handing out announcement cards for a sandwich shop he hopes to open Aug. 2 called Jeffie'z, home of the hot dippin' sando, at 1401 W. 7th St., Davenport.
A woman sitting on a folding chair proclaimed the site "the best block party on the route!"
BABY'S FIRST BIX: Asleep in his stroller on the north side of Kirkwood was Jaxon Starks, 11 months, next to his mother, Kennedy Conner. His grandmother stood next to a sign, "Keep Calm, It's The Last Hill."
THE STORY OF THE FIRST ARMY: Runners and walkers could hardly miss this. Staked on the boulevard were dozens of signs telling the story of the First Army in phrases, something like Burma Shave signs.
"For 100 years"
"One Fighting Force"
"Has been First"
"First Army"
RESPONSIBILITY TO CHEER: Wearing a T-shirt with the words, "Nevertheless, she persisted," Scottie VanIseghem stood on the sidewalk in front of her home, alone, clapping continuously for 45 minutes.
While cheering along Brady Street can be pretty consistent, it tends to be more spotty along Kirkwood.
"I figure it's my duty because I live on Kirkwood," she said.
GORSH STRONG: Mary Ann Ewen was one of about 60 people on the route wearing T-shirts supporting Stephanie Gorsh, a Davenport cancer survivor who couldn't run the race because of recent surgery.
Ewen is Gorsh's aunt, and one of four sisters who was married the Saturday after Bix because Bix has been such a big thing in their family's lives. "We look forward to it every year," she said, surrounded by her five adult children and 15 grandchildren.
NEVER OUT OF RANGE OF MUSIC: From a rousing "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" that was blasting from the St. Ambrose Alumni House speaker as the elite runners turned off Brady, there was hardly a step along Kirkwood that wasn't in ear shot of some kind of music.
Whether it was the playlist of 97X booming from a speaker, or a lone guitarist singing "Tequila!" or the team of Charlie & Holly (Mathews) belting out "Ghost Riders," or the bagpiper in full regalia in the boulevard, there was music throughout.
SURPRISE SIGN: Brenda and Mike Barnhart set up two signs near Arlington Avenue encouraging their son, Patrick, of Iowa City, and his friend, Abby Lea, who were running the Bix for the first time as a couple.
IN CASE OF BOREDOM: Sitting with his family, Scott Community College student Marcelus Rush was sighted with the book "Here, There, Elsewhere," by William Least Heat Moon.