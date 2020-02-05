'Culture matters here': Quad Cities Cultural Trust aims to raise endowment to $32M

The endowment is about $25 million, and it uses interest income to average $800,000-$900,000 in annual allocations, each May. Funding opportunities change when they reach $32 million, Dobrunz said.

“We want to reach that and maintain it so we can invest more in the community,” she said. “We are so committed to not robbing Peter to pay Paul; it’s not competitive with our partners.”

They’re talking with community leaders and cultural leaders from the Q-C who have been successful, to raise money and awareness. “We have to get the Quad-Cities to compete,” Dobrunz said. “It’s about an overarching savings account, that’s ultimately sustaining these entities forever.”

Of the six, five are under new chief executives since 2018 — the QCSO’s Brian Baxter (starting February 2018), Q-C Arts’ Kevin Maynard (December 2018), RME’s Tyson Danner (April 2019), the Putnam’s Rachael Mullins (July 2019), and the Figge’s Michelle Hargrave (December 2019). Ami Porter has been with QCBC for 14 years.

“That new vantage point is really exciting,” Dobrunz said. “Talk about, this is where I came from and this is what we did. There are some really cool perspectives to bring into the room. There’s a common drive among all the partners now to not take their foot off the gas pedal."