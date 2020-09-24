Culver’s adds new Harvest Veggie Burger to menu

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Diners nationwide continue to demand meatless options that don’t sacrifice flavor, and Culver’s has answered their call.

The new Harvest Veggie Burger, which has been in development since 2016, separates itself from meat alternative competitors with a signature blend of dairy and vegetables that highlights Culver’s history.

Best known for its ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard, it’s no mistake that Culver’s Harvest Veggie Burger contains dairy. The inclusion of rich Wisconsin cheeses means the burger is not vegan, but provides the basis for a great taste that they hope will exceed guests’ expectations while staying true to Culver’s longstanding traditions of menu diversity and support of farmers and agriculture.

The burger blend is rounded out with grains and veggies including roasted corn, portabella mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, spinach and chickpeas.

The sandwich is customizable for order based on each guest’s preferred toppings, with recommended toppings including crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, onions and Culver’s signature mayo. Served on a lightly buttered and toasted Kaiser bun, the sandwich is a perfect vegetarian lunch or dinner option.