Curbside voting available during the Iowa Primary Election

Curbside voting available during the Iowa Primary Election

{{featured_button_text}}
I voted stickers
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz said today that curbside voting is available at Scott County polling places, but voters must either alert election officials at their polling site or call the Auditor Office at 563-326-8631.

“Curbside voting is available in all elections upon request,” Moritz said. “However, voters must alert the election officials when they arrive at their polling place that some in need is waiting at the curbside for voting assistance,” she said. “Alternatively voters can call our office and we will call the election officials to alert them that a voter is in need of curbside assistance,” Moritz said.

Moritz also reminds voters that Scott County polling places have been consolidated for today’s June 2, 2020 Primary Election in an effort to combat spread of COVID 19. She said the number of polling places have been temporarily reduced to 23 from the usual 63.

Voters can visit the Auditor’s web page for specific information about the new polling places at the link below:

https://www.scottcountyiowa.com/auditor/voter-registration/verify

Anyone with questions or for further information please call the Scott County Auditor’s Office at 563-326-8631.

List of New Polling Places by Current Precincts

Bettendorf Precincts:

B11, B12, B21, B22, B23, B31 & B32 - Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St, Bettendorf

B41, B42, B51 & B52 - Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Rd, Bettendorf

Davenport Precincts:

D11, D12, D13 & D14 - Fairmount Library, 3000 N Fairmount St, Davenport

D21, D22, D23 & D24 - Christ United Methodist Church, 2330 W 41st St, Davenport

D31, D32, D33 & D34 - Scott County Administration Center, 600 W 4th St, Davenport

D41, D42, D43, D44, D51, D52, D53 & D54 - 4H Building M.V. Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St, Davenport

D61, D62, D63 & D64 - Unitarian Church, 3707 Eastern Av, Davenport

D71, D72, D73 & D74 - Community of Hope Church, 415 W 53rd St, Davenport

D81, D82, D83 & D84 - Eastern Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport

Rural and Small City Precincts:

Allens Grove / Donahue - Donahue Fire Station, 302 Main St, Donahue

Buffalo & Buffalo Township - Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St, Buffalo

Blue Grass - Blue Grass Public Safety Building, 606 W Mayne St, Blue Grass

Eldridge Precincts EL1 & EL2 - Scott County Library, 200 N 6th Ave., Eldridge

Hickory Grove Township - Maysville Fire Station, 23630 93rd Ave., Maysville

Liberty Township - New Liberty Fire Station, 765 Pike St., New Liberty

LeClaire Precincts LC1, LC2 & LeClaire Township - LeClaire Fire Station, 201 N 15th St, LeClaire

Long Grove & Winfield Township - Long Grove Community Center, 114 N 1st St., Long Grove

McCausland - McCausland Community Center, 305 N Salina St., McCausland

Park View - Park View Lutheran Church, 14 Grove Rd., Park View

Princeton - Princeton Community Center, 428 River Dr., Princeton

Pleasant Valley Township - Trinity Lutheran Church, 18137 Criswell St., Pleasant Valley

Riverdale - Riverdale Town Hall, 110 Manor Dr., Riverdale

Walcott - Calvary United Methodist Church, 100 E James St., Walcott

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News