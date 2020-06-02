Curbside voting available during the Iowa Primary Election

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz said today that curbside voting is available at Scott County polling places, but voters must either alert election officials at their polling site or call the Auditor Office at 563-326-8631.
“Curbside voting is available in all elections upon request,” Moritz said. “However, voters must alert the election officials when they arrive at their polling place that some in need is waiting at the curbside for voting assistance,” she said. “Alternatively voters can call our office and we will call the election officials to alert them that a voter is in need of curbside assistance,” Moritz said.
Moritz also reminds voters that Scott County polling places have been consolidated for today’s June 2, 2020 Primary Election in an effort to combat spread of COVID 19. She said the number of polling places have been temporarily reduced to 23 from the usual 63.
Voters can visit the Auditor’s web page for specific information about the new polling places at the link below:
Anyone with questions or for further information please call the Scott County Auditor’s Office at 563-326-8631.
List of New Polling Places by Current Precincts
Bettendorf Precincts:
B11, B12, B21, B22, B23, B31 & B32 - Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St, Bettendorf
B41, B42, B51 & B52 - Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Rd, Bettendorf
Davenport Precincts:
D11, D12, D13 & D14 - Fairmount Library, 3000 N Fairmount St, Davenport
D21, D22, D23 & D24 - Christ United Methodist Church, 2330 W 41st St, Davenport
D31, D32, D33 & D34 - Scott County Administration Center, 600 W 4th St, Davenport
D41, D42, D43, D44, D51, D52, D53 & D54 - 4H Building M.V. Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St, Davenport
D61, D62, D63 & D64 - Unitarian Church, 3707 Eastern Av, Davenport
D71, D72, D73 & D74 - Community of Hope Church, 415 W 53rd St, Davenport
D81, D82, D83 & D84 - Eastern Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport
Rural and Small City Precincts:
Allens Grove / Donahue - Donahue Fire Station, 302 Main St, Donahue
Buffalo & Buffalo Township - Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St, Buffalo
Blue Grass - Blue Grass Public Safety Building, 606 W Mayne St, Blue Grass
Eldridge Precincts EL1 & EL2 - Scott County Library, 200 N 6th Ave., Eldridge
Hickory Grove Township - Maysville Fire Station, 23630 93rd Ave., Maysville
Liberty Township - New Liberty Fire Station, 765 Pike St., New Liberty
LeClaire Precincts LC1, LC2 & LeClaire Township - LeClaire Fire Station, 201 N 15th St, LeClaire
Long Grove & Winfield Township - Long Grove Community Center, 114 N 1st St., Long Grove
McCausland - McCausland Community Center, 305 N Salina St., McCausland
Park View - Park View Lutheran Church, 14 Grove Rd., Park View
Princeton - Princeton Community Center, 428 River Dr., Princeton
Pleasant Valley Township - Trinity Lutheran Church, 18137 Criswell St., Pleasant Valley
Riverdale - Riverdale Town Hall, 110 Manor Dr., Riverdale
Walcott - Calvary United Methodist Church, 100 E James St., Walcott
