Curbside voting available during the Iowa Primary Election

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz said today that curbside voting is available at Scott County polling places, but voters must either alert election officials at their polling site or call the Auditor Office at 563-326-8631.

“Curbside voting is available in all elections upon request,” Moritz said. “However, voters must alert the election officials when they arrive at their polling place that some in need is waiting at the curbside for voting assistance,” she said. “Alternatively voters can call our office and we will call the election officials to alert them that a voter is in need of curbside assistance,” Moritz said.

Moritz also reminds voters that Scott County polling places have been consolidated for today’s June 2, 2020 Primary Election in an effort to combat spread of COVID 19. She said the number of polling places have been temporarily reduced to 23 from the usual 63.

Voters can visit the Auditor’s web page for specific information about the new polling places at the link below: