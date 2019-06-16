EAST MOLINE – It's been quite a year for the big, bad Mississippi River, and while record-setting flooding in May forced route changes to the 35th annual Ride the River Sunday, it still seemed to be a smashing success.
“I wasn't sure what it was gonna be like with what the river's been doing, but I think they did a fabulous job of adjusting the route, of having really cool things to do -- making it different but pleasant,” said James Wesson, 51, of Moline, who rode with his 12-year-old daughter, Rachel.
“I ride very casually but I enjoy it. I like the fact that it encourages people to ride,” he said, as they enjoyed free ice cream in the River Room, on the 9th-floor of the new Hyatt hotel at The Bend. “You don't necessarily have to have a fancy bike, to get out, do stuff with the kids. It's very family-oriented.”
Being on the Celebration Belle, riders also got a close-up view of the new I-74 bridge construction, Wesson said, noting this was his first time visiting The Bend. “It's a great space; this is a beautiful view. We'll definitely be coming back.”
When the River Action ride debuted in 1985 – to promote and help fund development of riverfront trails in the area – it used mostly streets because there was only about two miles of trail in existence, along Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline.
Because of the historic flooding in early May, organizers had to make other plans for the 600-plus riders who signed up. The base moved to the Davenport YMCA on West 2nd Street, and the route included Arsenal Island, a thirty-minute cruise on the Celebration Belle, and a ride along River Drive into East Moline.
“Just the fact that it was during the time of a record-breaking flood was interesting,” said Kathy Wine, River Action's director. “People mentioned that. I've never been down here at this stage of a flood.”
“To me, you have more appreciation of it and understanding of how it works,” she said of the river. “There are aspects of living by the river we are learning to cope with and appreciate. It's also a thing we're going to see more of, so we're going to get more resilient as cities with more flooding.”
The previous record flood was in July 1993, after that year's Ride the River, and this year was similar to the flood of 2008, Wine said.
“We tried to find the driest and cleanest route,” River Action program manager Carol Downing said at the River Room, where Hy-Vee donated birthday cake and the River Cities Rotary donated ice cream. “It's been changing every month, week, day,” she said. “We're making it work. At one point, we were going to have the headquarters at Union Station, then at Modern Woodmen Park. That was inaccessible. We talked to the Y maybe a month ago.”
John Kustes of Moline, a retired banker, has done rides 32 of the 35 years.
“When my son was growing up, another family and us would go on the ride every year,” he said of Ride the River, noting they started when his son Matt was 3, and the last one he did with him was three years ago, when he was 28 (Matt later moved to Chicago). “They get to the point, they can out-pedal you.”
Kustes likes to support River Action, and the riverfront bike paths. “It's been so nice, too, when they added the Celebration Belle, when you could come across and enjoy the river,” he said.
“Despite the clouds, it's beautiful weather,” he said of Sunday.
River Cities Rotary – which represents Rapids City, Port Byron, Hillsdale and Cordova – celebrated its 35th anniversary with a big celebration inside and outside the Hyatt. There were burgers and hot dogs for sale at the back of the hotel, near the trail, along with a tent offering free children's books, and “Tales on the Trail,” which showcased kids' books “The Bicycle Book,” and “Mama Built a Little Nest,” with pages displayed on stakes along the back of the hotel.
“It's the family bonding time,” Rotary club president Mary Beth Eggers said. “We're seeing so many baby buggies as well. That's what has been the primary focus – to be able to do something different on Father's Day, spend time with family.”
Flooding has ignited the river wall debate again in Davenport, said River Action program manager Carol Downing. “There's going to be a lot of discussion – pros, cons and otherwise." River Action has organized a regional flood resiliency alliance, to help guide the discussion and come up with solutions. “We want to come together, use the larger group to go after federal dollars, get grant money, buy out folks in the flood plain.”
Proceeds from this year's ride will go to River Action's "First Bridge" project, a $3-million pedestrian bridge over East River Drive, near Federal Street, connecting the riverfront trail to the new Y that will be built on the former W.G. Block property along 4th Street. River Action must provide about $600,000 of the funding, Wine said, with most coming from the Iowa and U.S. departments of transportation.