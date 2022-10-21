Día de los Muertos parade is Saturday in Moline

In the basement of St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Island, volunteers used tissue paper to make bright flowers under the watchful eyes of giant decorative skulls.

All the pieces would soon come together with 70 pictures of friends and family of the Floreciente Neighborhood who have died.

Susana Aguilar, co-chair of the Floreciente Neighborhood Association, said the under-construction parade float for the Quad-Cities' first Día de los Muertos will honor those who have died in the community.

"[The float] is actually an altar with real pictures of family and friends, people of the Floreciente community," Aguilar said.

Mercado on Fifth will lead a line of floats and marchers through the Floreciente Neighborhood in Moline this weekend for its first Día de los Muertos Parade. It will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12th Street and 4th Avenue, heading west down 4th Avenue and ending at 4th Street.

After the parade, floats will park alongside food trucks in the Vibrant Arena at THE MARK parking lot, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The public is welcome to get a closer look at the structures until the event ends at 6:30 p.m.

Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday focused on honoring the lives of loved ones who have died. It is most commonly celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, but the time and length can vary, depending on location.

Mercado on Fifth Executive Director Anamaria Rocha said the organization has 84 parade entries, including an alebrije — a Mexican folk art sculpture of a fantastical creature — that was fully constructed in Mexico and will make its way to the Quad-Cities for the occasion.

As the last entry passes by, viewers are welcome to join the parade and walk the rest of the route.

This event will be a first for not just the Quad-Cities, Rocha said, as she knows of no other Día de los Muertos parades in the region. Groups and businesses from West Liberty to Iowa City to Des Moines have reached out about joining in on the festivities.

"We're really excited to bring something like this to this region," Rocha said. "I believe that is part of the huge interest to see it."

People of all ethnic groups are welcome and encouraged to come celebrate Día de los Muertos with Mercado on Fifth and the Latinx community, Rocha said, and the parade offers a good opportunity to teach those who haven't experienced it just how important the holiday is.

"It's something that any culture really could take part in, because we all share loss," Rocha said. "We all share losing someone, and so I think it's nice for others to have that appreciation of our culture and to see the beauty of and just how we celebrate our loved ones."