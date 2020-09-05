'Dad-gum good': More than $30M in city construction underway or completed in Davenport

Davenport motorists have and will continue to see a busy road construction season this fall.
"We've actually got a really good, big week coming up in terms of construction," said Clay Merritt, capital manager for the city of Davenport overseeing the city's more than $28 million in planned road and sewer repairs, including 964 manholes, 26 major roadways and 41 neighborhood streets.
That’s a 47% increase in city capital budgeting for street funding between fiscal years 2019 and 2021.
"This calendar year the city has made significant amount of investment into its core infrastructure throughout the City," Merritt said in an email. "This investment includes the continual modernization of the Water Pollution Control Plant, upgrades to the street network and repairs to the sanitary sewer system."
In total, Merritt said more than $30 million worth of city construction projects is underway or completed. Projects will continue to be bid on throughout the remainder of the year; however, all major projects are currently underway, he said.
"It’s pretty dad-gum good," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. "You know, you asked us to do street. There you go."
Here's an overview of the status of road construction projects in Davenport, including what’s still to come before winter.
Division Street
Contractors this week began paving Division Street between 5th and 9th street. Southbound traffic is reduced to one lane, with northbound lanes closed.
Starting Wednesday, Sept. 8, work will transition to the southbound lanes. With the change, the northbound lane will re-open, and southbound traffic will be detoured to Marquette Street.
Work to replace the Division Street bridge over Duck Creek also is progressing, Merritt said. The northbound section of the bridge deck has been completed and work has shifted to the southbound lanes of the bridge. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained until the project is completed. That work is slated to finish by mid-October.
About 80% of the project is being funded by the state of Iowa.
53rd Street
Paving of the eastbound lanes and installation of an adjacent recreational path is expected finish by Monday, Sept. 7, depending on weather.
Traffic on E. 53rd Street will reopen to one lane in each direction for head-to-head traffic starting Tuesday, Sept. 8. Resurfacing, widening and trail work will continue through the fall.
Meritt said the city and contractor do not anticipate ongoing lane closures tied to the upcoming work.
"So we should have some consistency that’s going to help with the traveling public, as well as a much bigger, 6-foot barrier between them and the contractor," he said.
Motorists, however, will still be encouraged to use Veterans Memorial Parkway as a detour, due to expected traffic congestion along E. 53rd Street, said Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason.
Additional work is planned for section of W. 53rd Street from Northwest Boulevard to Candlelight Creek. Anticipated work includes "full depth patching along with selective joint and panel replacement," starting in the 2021 construction season, according to the city.
A second phase for 53rd Street, reconstruction and widening between Eastern Avenue and Elmore Avenue is currently under design by city engineers. Construction of that phase is tentatively scheduled for 2022.
The goal is to fully reconstruct and widen one of the Quad-Cities' most heavily-trafficked thoroughfares, which sees up to 30,000 vehicles a day, to five lanes — two lanes in each direction, with a dedicated turn lane — to resolve congestion issues.
13th Street
Reconstruction of West 13th Street between Waverly and Stark began earlier this week.
The road will be open to one eastbound lane of traffic, with work commencing on the westbound lane traffic and then flipping to the eastbound lane.
"This is the last major street project that we’re taking on this year," Merritt said. "They started work earlier this week with concrete excavation. The estimated project completion date is around the middle of November," depending on weather and subsurface conditions.
Locust Street
Microsurfacing work will begin next week, causing lane reductions on West Locust Street between Marquette and Gaines streets and between Ripley and Harrison to help extend the life of the pavement. Resurfacing work is also slated to begin next week on Northwest Boulevard between Cedar and Division streets.
Motorists should expect travel delays, per the city.
Railroad crossings and storm sewer
Work, too, has progressed on an estimated $10.6 million project to replace a 1930s sewer line that runs along the Mississippi River, from McClellan Boulevard to past Howell Street.
"Right now, … we have River Drive from Gaines (Street) to Warren (Street) shut down," Merritt said. "This will help us eliminate the problem we’ve had over the few years where it seems like if the river even remotely comes up, we’ve had to shut lanes down because it comes (up) through the storm sewer system.
Work will continue for the next several weeks on River Drive between Gaines and Warren, and is expected to be completed in mid-October, Merritt said.
"The last big portion will be when we finish the portion from Warren to Marquette," he said. "Our hope, and the contractor’s hope, is that it will be substantially complete by the end of the year. There might be some minor work (left) in April, but we are ahead of our schedule."
Railroad crossing restoration work along the riverfront, too, has chugged along, city engineer Brian Schadt said.
The crossing at Marquette Street was recently re-opened. Work to restore crossings at Ripley and Beiderbecke will continue through early September, and work to restore the crossing at River Heritage Park is underway. That work will require the right eastbound lane to be closed between 3rd and 4th streets and the right eastbound lane on 3rd Street.
The city of Davenport has launched a website designed to help motorists navigate road closures and detours during the busy summer and fall construction season at betterroadsdavenport.com.
Motorists also can get alerts by texting "betterroads" to 69310 to receive notices about changes in construction projects.
