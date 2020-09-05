'Dad-gum good': More than $30M in city construction underway or completed in Davenport

"This is the last major street project that we’re taking on this year," Merritt said. "They started work earlier this week with concrete excavation. The estimated project completion date is around the middle of November," depending on weather and subsurface conditions.

Locust Street

Microsurfacing work will begin next week, causing lane reductions on West Locust Street between Marquette and Gaines streets and between Ripley and Harrison to help extend the life of the pavement. Resurfacing work is also slated to begin next week on Northwest Boulevard between Cedar and Division streets.

Motorists should expect travel delays, per the city.

Railroad crossings and storm sewer

Work, too, has progressed on an estimated $10.6 million project to replace a 1930s sewer line that runs along the Mississippi River, from McClellan Boulevard to past Howell Street.

"Right now, … we have River Drive from Gaines (Street) to Warren (Street) shut down," Merritt said. "This will help us eliminate the problem we’ve had over the few years where it seems like if the river even remotely comes up, we’ve had to shut lanes down because it comes (up) through the storm sewer system.