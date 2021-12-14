DAILY RECORD for December 14, 2021

SCOTT COUNTY
Jeff and Shayleen Voss, 11375 190th St., Davenport, commercial remodel, $66,528.
Justin Bemrich 27070 230th Ave., Princeton, residential remodel, $5,955.
Dan Schnoor, 18360 317th St., Long Grove, residential addition, Century electric, $29,568.
Mike Hurt, 6179 134th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, KK Const., $4,950.
Mike Wells, 9219 114th St., Blue Grass, single-family dwelling, Core Designs, $205,507.
Julie and Luke Anderson, 9339 114th St., Blue Grass single-family dwelling, Core Designs, $237,056.
Ken Sherman, 13101 82nd Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $9,153.
Becky and Rich Roller, 1227 Sycamore Dr., LeClaire, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $5,280.
Kent Gehrls, 408 Wisconsin St., LeClaire, residential remodel and additions, Gehrls Const., $15,552.
Connie Kroeger, 1404 Orchard Lane, LeClaire, deck, Backyard Vinyl, $2,160.
Erica Robertson, 1114 Jones St., LeClaire, residential remodel, $9,072.
Bart Blank, 28037 238th St., LeClaire, pool, Sentry Pool, $38,410.
Greg Weuste, 28001 238th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Iowa Solar, $38,150.
Brock Faulhaber, 23333 277th Ave., LeClaire, residential addition, Faulhaber Const., $42,500.
Randy and Katie White, 23555 200th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, $58,800.
David Mangels, 23220 240th St., Eldridge, residential addition, Path Const., $33,048.
Lynda Van Zuiden, 26545 285th Ave., Princeton, single-family dwelling, Budd Creek Homes, $82,860.
Kim Woehrle, 19284 252nd Ave., Bettendorf, deck, Pfitz’s Fence and Deck, $4,800.
Woods Const., 228 Mason Dr., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $332,788.
Steve Ingleby, 208 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $210,084.
Midwest Palms, 255 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build Inc., $202,580.
Francisco Duque, 1147 Fenno Dr., Riverdale, residential remodel, $5,000.
Woods Const., 234 Mason Dr., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $232,410.
Lovewell Fence, 21065 N. Brady St., Davenport, new commercial, $185,038.
Derrick Siefers, 16901 206th St., Davenport, residential addition, Century Electric, $22,594.
Oetzmann Builders, 20566 Brady St., Davenport, residential remodel, $25,000.
Bobby Wages, 16885 208th St., deck, $6,000.
Brock Kroeger, 25925 167th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, Century Electric, $29,088.
BUSINESS LICENCES
BETTENDORF
None issued in November.
DAVENPORT
Speedway, 8320 Hillandale Rd., issued in Nov.
ELDRIDGE
None issued in November.