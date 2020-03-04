DAILY RECORD for March 4, 2020

Permits
ELDRIDGE
Lacey Welsh-Daedlow, 2313 E. LeClaire Road, residential addition, $2,217.60.
North Ridge Community Church, 1700 E. Blackhawk Trail St., institutional remodel, Nagle Builders, $30,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Brock Coverdill, 25701 54th Ave. N., Hillsdale, residential remodel, addition, and deck, SB General Construction, $120,000.
Charles Henson, 10400 Knoxville Road, Milan, residential remodel, QC General, $6,900.
Troy and Tammy Clarke, 10820 35th St., Milan, single-family dwelling, Bagby Construction, $280,685.
J Bar L LLC, 15711 13th St., Milan, pole building, $68,800.
The Little Store, 200. 1st St. W., Andalusia, commercial remodel, $5,000.
Marcus Sieverding, 12127 75th Ave., Taylor Ridge, residential remodel, $12,200.
Brad Montgomery, 10027 115th St., Andalusia, single-family dwelling, $142,502.
SCOTT COUNTY
Starmark Custom Homes, 342 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $136,286.
Casey and Meredith Schwartzlose, 7 Birchwood Drive, Blue Grass, single-family dwelling, Terry Knutsen Builder, $141,666.
Ron Fletcher, 631 Mississippi term. Drive, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $175,790.
Tim Dolan Development, 19380. 251st Ave., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, $443,202.
Woods Construction and Development, 101 Mason Lane, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $196,331.
Woods Construction and Development, 100 Mason Lane, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $258,330.
Steve Ingleby, 285 Madison Drive, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $234,926.
Kara Wipperfurth, 22940 255th Ave., LeClaire, residential addition, N.A. Seligman Construction, $16,065.
Joe Cawiezell, 25820 162nd Ave., Long Grove, $167,588, 100 X 58 1½ story detached building for four-car garage, workshop and man cave for residential use only.
Curt and Joyce Schiess, 14059. 290th St., Donahue, residential addition, Cleary, $65,280.
McCoy Homes, 18130. 271st St., Eldridge, residential remodel, $3,990.
Mark and Danya Garrow, 13161 82nd Ave., Blue Grass, residential remodel, $7,000.
Richard Ellis, 119 N. 6th St., LeClaire, residential remodel, Ace Construction, $18,500.
Kevin Wolfe, 3115 W. Canal Shore Drive, LeClaire, residential addition, Core Designs, $300,000.
Dylan Black, 24 Blackstone Way, LeClaire, residential remodel, $18,045.
SILVIS
Serafin and Hilda Hernandez, 128. 2nd St., residential remodel, Servpro of Moline-RI, $20,156.
Gary Madison, 1201. 8th Ave., deck, $1,600.
Tom Cassidy and Jennifer Fox, 320. 8th St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $180,000.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Hoa Thanh Foods, 1101 W. 3rd St., issued in January.
Habano Cigar Lounge, 432 E. 4th St., issued in January.
Kickin Kolor, 1703 Rockingham Road, issued in January.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Major Collision Auto Body, 434 Devils Glen Road, issued in January.
Williams Pipe & Supply, 3253 Moencks Court, issued in January.
Dunkin Donuts, 3592 Middle Road, issued in January.
Forest Nails & Spa, 5019 Competition Drive, issued in January.
DAVENPORT
Humility of Mary Shelter, 1016 W. 5th St., commercial remodel, Bush Construction, $34,420.
JP Condon, 6113 Christie Court, residential remodel, $4,200.
McCarthey-Bush Corp., 5619 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $95,000.
Ed and Sandy Winborn, 529 W. 14th St., residential remodel, $33,000.
Kevin Harms, 916 E. 32nd St., residential addition, Home Improvement Innovations, $62,800.
Collins Concrete, 7217 Northwest Blvd., commercial remodel, $20,200.
Ballyvaughn Trust, 2629 Wood Lane, residential remodel, Russell Construction, $15,000.
Marlene Waller, 2621 McKinley Ave., residential remodel, Mullanck Builders, $31,000.
Mike Rebitzer and Landon Ross, 3022 Fair Ave., residential remodel, $4,100.
Mindy Richards and Dylan Emmert, 3331 Hobson Ave., residential addition, TRCS LLC, $35,000.
New Kahl LLC, 326 W. 3rd St., commercial remodel, Door Creek Construction of Illinois, $7,795,000.
Express Employment, 171 E. 46th St., commercial addition, Eagle Point Solar, $17,556.
Walt and Deb Weber, 47 Crestwood Terr., residential remodel, $37,000.
Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, deck, W R S Construction, $308,192.82.
Shieco LLC office, 5333 Belle Ave., new commercial Build To Suit, $318,495.
St. Anthony’s Church of Davenport, 417 Main St., institutional remodel, McCartney Improvement, $40,000.
Mike Stoecker, 1387 Parkview Lane, residential remodel, $6,000.
Wade Jurney Homes, 1631 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $105,367.
Wade Jurney Homes, 1639 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $83,389.
Wade Jurney Homes, 1645 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $93,341.
Wade Jurney Homes, 1701 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $88,948.
Wade Jurney Homes, 1709 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $93,975.
Wade Jurney Homes, 1717 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $101,249.
Wade Jurney Homes, 1725 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $88,948.
Wade Jurney Homes, 1731 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $83,389.
Mary Cobb, 2814 Volquardsen Ave., residential remodel, $4,800.
Tracey Vargas, 2333 E. 29th St., residential remodel, Lights Quality Built, $31,500.
Derek and Jessica Franck, 2934 E. 18th St., residential remodel, $5,900.
Ballyvaughn Trust, 2629 Wood Lane, residential remodel, Russell Construction, $6,400.
William Hendricks, 2926 E. 64th St., residential remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $14,000.
Northwest Bank, 100 E. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Quad City Construction Services, $170,000.
Brian and Jennifer Reynolds, 4510 E. 48th St., residential remodel, $12,500.
Boot Barn, 4231 Elmore Ave., commercial addition, $135,000.
Copperline Properties QCA LLC, 1603 W. 8th St., residential remodel, $7,800.
DLH Capital LLC, 816 Taylor St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $15,000.
Eric Mitten, 1923 Myrtle St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $11,607.
Dave and Tamara Mahl, 2612 E. Locust St., residential remodel, Custom Remodeling by Dean Taylor, $29,314.
Leah Engle and James Baumann, 1225 W. 64th St., residential remodel, Dave Prochaska, Construction, $14,000.
Manuel and Jayne Lopez, 538 W. 30th St., residential remodel, Pearson building Pursuits, $26,500.
KW 104 LLC, 104 E. Central Park Ave., residential remodel, $23,700.
Wyndsor Terrace LLC, 3535 Main St., multi-family remodel, $190,000.
Gary and Carol Heitman, 2702 E. 18th St., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $8,140.
Mike and Heather Wheeler, 2911 W. 70th St., residential remodel, $6,000.
Fareway Stores, 1635 W. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Dean Snyder Construction, $55,000.
Rosemary Stowe, 931 Madison St., residential remodel, $40,000.
MOLINE
1331 15th St., commercial addition, Raun Construction, $24,483.
3930 44th St., commercial remodel, William Randolph Inc., $1,714,684.
4930 35th Ave., residential remodel, Cherry Tree Companies, $23,000.
234 48th St., residential addition, $48,600.
2621 37th Ave., residential addition, Delveau Construction, $26,200.
4105 44th Ave., sign, Doyle Signs, $9,000.
ROCK ISLAND
JPTP LLC, 2602 29 1/2 St. Court, residential addition, $2,000.
Fred Woller, 1504 25th St., residential remodel, $3,000.
Marshall Jackson, 1601 5th St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $15,000.
Alexis Watson, 2808 27th St., residential remodel, Urbane Designs, $17,500.
George Rokrajac, Jr. and Deborah Tuttle, 2009 30th St., residential remodel, $1,500.
River Stone Rentals LLC, 8112 8th St. W., deck, Soco Roofing, $4,200.
Dennis Heggen, 3204 39th Ave., residential remodel, $2,124.
Scott Showwalter, 1602 Big Island Parlway, residential addition Moxie Solar, $13,885.
Amerco Real Estate Co., 3840 46th Ave., new commercial, $168,700.
Mike Nonnenmann, 2513 24th St., commercial remodel, Great River Construction, $71,000.
Pam Mettee, 1615 35th St., residential remodel, Beime Builders, $6,402.
John Kinnaman, 1516 38th St., residential remodel, Advantage Remodeling, $12,000.
BETTENDORF
865 Lincoln Road, commercial remodel, Estes Co., $201,884.
Diane Panfill, 4526 E. Slate Creek Drive, residential remodel, $3,700.
5821 Willmeyer Drive, residential remodel, Century Construction, $4,000.
866 40th Ave., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $16,000.
City of Bettendorf, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, institutional remodel, $108,750.
5627 Butterfield Court, residential remodel, Heartland Builders, $16,500.
Verizon, 5189 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, $46,448.
5471 Emily Court, residential remodel, Wood Home Renovations, $30,000.
2620 Central Ave., residential remodel, Bethany Enterprises, $7,300.
5615 Julie Ann Road, residential remodel, Vintage Homes, $11,500.
3545 Middle Road, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $7,850.
4834 Schaefer Court, residential remodel, Costello Builders, $11,000.
3756 Deckard Drive, residential remodel, Jonas Cordeiro, $4,500.
4761 Woodland Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $339,000.
6777 Friendship Path, new commercial, Build To Suit, $1,885,000.
6806 Jakes Lanes, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $450,000.
7085 Grove Crossing, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $340,000.
3418 Glenbrook Circle North, single-family dwelling, Premier Custom Homes, $125,000.
4789 Lakeside Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $304,327.
4894 Forest Grove Drive, sign, Lange Sign Group, $68,398.
4269 53rd Ave., sign, Young Art & Sign, $7,800.
3125 Lindsey Court, residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $11,887.