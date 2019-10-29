Permits
Bettendorf
836 28th St., residential addition, Gamble Ryan, $60,000.
1906 Grant St., commercial addition, QC General, $18,000.
2620 Central Ave., residential addition, Pipeco Inc., $162,000.
4670 Crow Creek Court, residential remodel, JD Coussens, $18,000.
Rainbow International of the Quad-Cities, 17309 245th Ave., institutional remodel, $52,788.
7529 State St., residential remodel, Terrell Landscape LLC, $15,000.
1673 Grant St., commercial remodel, Big Dog Construction, $25,000.
5606 Emily Road, residential remodel, Njes Properties LLC, $12,000.
607 4th St., residential remodel, Iossi Construction, $20,500.
5721 Remington Road N., residential remodel Aspen Homes, $30,025.
1324 Hillside drive, residential remodel, Earwood Family Properties, $6,000.
Vishal Joshi, 1915 Arrowline Court, residential remodel, $11,000.
1515 Cherry Hills Road, residential remodel, Earwood Family Properties, $38,500.
5019 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, HL Construction, $15,000.
2527 State St., commercial remodel, Bush Construction, $101,900.
730 Brown St., residential remodel, Earwood Family Properties, $23,500.
5386 Hugo Road, deck, Lost Grove Construction, $4,000.
Scott McConnell, 4184 Mallard Court, deck, $2,000.
1919 Valley Vista Drive, deck, Steve Miller, $4,500.
3128 Marynoel Ave., deck, Sampson Construction, $20,000.
1515 Cherry Hills Road, deck, Earwood Family Properties, $1,500.
4371 Tahoe Court, deck, Yan LI, $4,000.
4645 Davis St., deck, Pfitz’s Fence & Deck, $6,500.
2815 Hillside Court, residential addition, McCarty Remodeling & Home Improvement, $13,420.
830 Hall St., residential addition, Excel Deck & Fence, $6,420.
Terry Calhoun, 2114 Bellevue Ave., residential addition, $3,000.
5078 Auburn Ave., pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $38,000.
4358 Happiness Lane, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $13,680.
2930 Pleasant Ridge Court, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,051.
5865 Charlie Chase Lane, residential addition, Century Electric, $17,847.
6755 Jakes Lane, sign, Silverthorne Development Group, $1,800.
3232 Middle Road, sign, Acme Sign Co., $9,250.
2207 Falcon, Ave., Acme Sign Co., $3,500.
3902 State St., sign, Atwood Electric, $3,000.
898 Middle Road, sign, A-1 Sign & Crane, $1,200.
7051 Grove Crossing, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $387,340.
4550 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $157,447.
1011 Utica Ridge Place, new commercial Russell Construction, $1,200,000.
4532 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $157,447.
4538 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $157,447.
4544 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $157,447.
4676 55th Ave. Court, single-family dwelling, Core Designs LLC, $240,719.
4274 Muirfield Court, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $317,800.
5588 Pigeon Creek Road, single-family dwelling, Tom Murrell Homes, $499,999.
6991 Grove Crossing, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $400,000.
6752 Championship Drive, new commercial, Build To Suit, $654,950.
6838 Jakes Lane, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $301,250.
6544 Blackbird Lane, single-family dwelling, Kerkhoff Homes, $400,000.
6823 Jakes Lane, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $301,250.
3263 Moencks Court, new commercial, Build To Suit, $486,100.
5795 Willmeyer Drive, single-family dwelling, Portico Homes, $430,000.
4269 53rd Ave., single-family dwelling, Windmiller Group/Aspen Homes, $466,564.