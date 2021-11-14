DAILY RECORD for Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

DAVENPORT
Magical Moments Learning Center, 2323 W. 63rd St., commercial remodel, $17,000.
Calvin Brownlow, Jr., 2105 W. 6th St., deck, $1,500.
Emily Kundel, 3216 W. 13th St., residential remodel, $1,400.
Alex McGill, 2343 Grove St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $27,397.50.
City of Davenport, 226 W. 4th St., institutional remodel, Red Box Design, $7,000.
Tyler Jager, 2321 Davie St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $78,014.
MCM Properties LLC, 4830 Brady St., commercial remodel, WRS Const., $366,000.
Joel Simms, 626 W. Lombard St., residential addition, Veterans Choice Contracting, $15,000.
Jenna Clark,1106 W. 46th, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $9,340.
Kara Thomas, 2415 N. Fairmount St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $31,062.
Mark Kimbel, 3515 N. Division, deck, Costello Const., $9,000.
ARCP RL Portfolio III LLC, 3420 E. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Builders Sales & Service Co., $150,247.
Gabrilson Land and Cattle Co., 5442 Carey Ave., new commercial, Diercks Ltd., $39,000. Complete Building Maintenance LLC, 6815 N. Hancock Ave., residential remodel, $1,500. 180 Zone Inc., 1732 W. 5th St., residential remodel, $7,285.
ELDRIDGE
Tim Martinek, 105 Golfview Dr, residential addition, Mission Built Construction, $20,275.20.
James Skaala, 608 St Andrews Circle, pool, Pleasure Pools & Spa, $25,000.
Moline
Twin Shores Management LLC, 3501 69th Ave., commercial remodel, Ryan & Associates, $459,301.
3800 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, Ryan & Associates, $170,000.
4853 50th Ave., residential remodel, $9,142.
2321 30th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $25,283.
1114 25th Ave., residential remodel, Christenson Carpentry, $15,970.
1433 11th St. A., residential addition, Avla’s Home Improvement, $13,000.
501 River Dr., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $9,780,991.
4120 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, G4CM LLC, $400,000.
3501 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, MCM Inc., $70,000.
Heritage Wesleyan Church, 1 Montgomery Dr., commercial remodel, $153,500.
5900 John Deere Rd., commercial remodel, 4MC Corp., $250,000.
Hazelwood Homes, 4204 33rd Ave., single-family dwelling, $329,800.
712 25th Ave Ct., commercial remodel, $46,000.
4401 16th St., commercial remodel, Meycon Const., $1, 150,000.
921 41st Ave. Dr., sign, Signs3 Inc., $14,500.
514 16th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,680.
1520 7th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $14,875.
SILVIS
Craig and Julie Mumma, 1517 18th Ave. Ct., residential addition, $22,000.
Business Licenses
BETTENDORF
None issued in October
DAVENPORT
Mama Bahamas, 320 W. Kimberly Road, issued in October.
135 Grocery To Go, 1352 W. 3rd St., issued in October.
Lumi Couleur LLC, 1329 Washington St., issued in October.
Simply Amish Interiors, 3711 Harrison St., issued in October.
Blackhawks Tobacco & Vape, 422 E. Locust St., issued in October.
ELDRIDGE
None issued in October.