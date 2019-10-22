Permits
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Bill Armstrong, 3530 214th St., Port Byron, pole building, $116,640.
Jim Turner, 18305 1st Ave., Barstow, residential addition, $5,600.
Lucas Ritchie, 20915 Frieden, Port Byron, residential addition, $13,200.
Raul and Ann Torees, 3607 17th St., East Moline, deck, Dan Hanell Constructions, $2,500.
Bernadine Bowman, 3840 15th St. C, Moline, deck, $4,180.
John Davies, 4101 12th St., Moline, residential addition, $3,348.
Carl McHugh, 3903 49th Ave., Moline, residential addition, $5,000.
Ryan Morford, 6013 93rd Ave. Court, Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $5,115.
Steve Foster, 3010 54th Ave. W., Milan, single-family dwelling, $108,810.
Bucks LLC, 4606 69th Ave., Milan, residential remodel, $100,000.
Jeff Widdop, 4120 127th Ave. W., Milan, residential addition, $33,600.
Don Cooper, 1609 110th Ave., Milan, residential addition, $15,000.
Dan Winstead, 11312 Ridge W., Milan, single-family dwelling, $341,304.
Raim Zulku, 101 6th Ave. W., Andalusia, deck, $19,200.
Tery McDowell, 8525 95th Ave., Taylor Ridge, deck, $4,225.
SCOTT COUNTY
Toby Brehmer, 12 Cait Drive, Eldridge, singe-family dwelling, $153,799
Brock Faulhaber, 23333 277th Ave. LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $284,347.
Arnie and Diane Kaufmann, 22916 230th Ave., Davenport, single-family dwelling, Mid America Builders, $213,908.
Brian and Emily Becker, 18979 109th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Carpentry Concepts., $14,400.
Richard and Karen Russett, 209 Blackhawk Drive, Eldridge, residential addition, QC Home Improvements, $5,490.
You have free articles remaining.
David and Mary Kraxner, 13098 82nd Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, Joe Sanders, $13,440.
Justin Speth, 3560 New Liberty Road, Stockton, residential addition, Tri County Builders, $62,100.
Ryan Carstensen, 29 Sandstone Court, LeClaire, residential addition, Precision Air, $6,171.
Tim and Melissa Leisher, 20058 Wells Ferry Road, Bettendorf, residential addition, White Oak building and remodeling, $35,880.
Jason Willerth, 21671 280th Ave., LeClaire, residential addition, $3,240.
Craig Wehr, 109 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, residential addition, Midwest Complete Construction, $10,260.
Charles and Deana Sorensen, 112 Shawnee Circle, Eldridge, deck, Iossi Construction, $3,045.
Applestone Homes, 53-1 Country Club Court, LeClaire, deck, $2,940.
Mitch Sussex, 59 Rainbow Drive, Bettendorf, deck, Corson Construction, $7,080.
Al and Mary Nelson, 28011 102nd Ave., Donahue, residential addition, Morton Buildings, $25,200.
Kayla Wold and Black Barkley, 342 Lynnea Court, Eldridge, residential addition, Randy Schumaker, $18,000.
SILVIS
Julio and Oliva Villapando, 1109 10th St., deck, $6,500.
Abbey Nimrick, 1530 5th Ave., deck, $8,000.
Weber Auto Group, 101 1st Ave., new commercial, Three 16 Structures LLC, $211.560.
Easy Street Property Investments, 185 2nd St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $5,000.
Jewel Osco Supervalue, 1312 John Deere Expressway, commercial remodel, CPI Power & Control, $38,618.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Kwik Star, 6910 Middle Rd., issued in September.
Kwik Star, 3510 Belmont Rd., issued in September.
Twin Span Brewing, 6776 Championship Drive, issued in September.
Fruit Fixer, 2862 Devils Glen Rd., issued in September.