Daily record: Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Armbright, Dustin M., 10/27/1993, of 233 45th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $1,49 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/other prior.
Ashby, Jordan M., 11/15/1999, of 2308 4th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on other amount schedule IV; $8,213 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on other amount schedule IV; two years DOC.
Barton, Robert, 11/7/1975, of 13453 Bellevue Cascade Rd., Zwingle, Iowa; guilty finding entered Aug. 28 on theft deception intent $500 less than $10,000; $1,419 court costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 28 on theft/deception/more than $500 less than $10,000; three years DOC.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Walrup, Deondra M., 3/23/1979, of 1305 45th Ave., Rock Island; $4,018 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.