Daily record: Thursday, April 29, 2021
topical

Daily record: Thursday, April 29, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Torres, Alejandro Joseph, 1/24/1986, of 1131 14th St., Moline; charge dismissed April 8 on possession of controlled substance; $443 court costs.

Watson, Ronnie L., 10/23/1985, of 4505 Brown St.., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 26 on aggravated UUW/vehicle/no FOID; $35 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Winter, Riley P., 12/4/2001, of 269 Cedar St., Apt. 3, Manchester, N.H.; guilty finding entered Feb. 18 on felony criminal trespass to vehicles; $330 fine/costs, 34 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Rounds, Lori A., 7/3/1967, of 213 Elliott St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 18 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, 100 days public/community service, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. 

Rusk, Sydney Lynn, 2/7/1995, of 758 N. Center St., Geneseo; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 16 on DUI; $2,693 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Flynn, Patrick J., 7/7/1968, of 52 Cobble Lane, LeClaire; withheld judgment with supervision March 23 on DUI; $2,641 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.

