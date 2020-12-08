Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Dixon, Paul Henry III, 1/25/1997, of 1032 14th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $711 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage/government property/more than $500-$10,000. Charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/persons present.
Edwards, Wendall, 1/21/1977, of 1420 Daleview Dr., Apt. 2, Marion, Iowa; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $2,209 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
Etheridge, Anthony E., 9/18/1988, of 4035 14th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $1,117 fine/costs, 30 months discharge, 180 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Cashman, Marcus J., 7/15/1998, of 3407 Kota Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs.
Dunahugh, Sean Mark, 6/15/1992, of 4478 Amber Ct, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on DUI; $3,311 fine/costs, 18 months probation.
