DAILY RECORD

EAST MOLINE
Audrey Peal, 2175 10th St. Place, residential addition, KJD Concrete, $15,000.
Betty Serrano, 301 7th St., residential remodel, MidAmerica Basement Systems, $9,180.
David Leftridge, 716 28th Ave., residential remodel, $6,000.
Joe Lowery, 556 16th Ave., residential addition, Frazier Lawn & Landscaping, $12,500.
Dennis and Janet Jacobs, 4212 3rd St. A., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $14,625.
Florian Van Watermeulen, 4020 4th St., residential addition, $27,000.
Richard Wuerzburger, 629 5th Ave., residential addition, $2,600.
Dorothy Batten Trust, 1203 47th Ave. Court, residential addition, Reuther Construction, $2,290.
Richard and Deb Hogan, 628 34th Ave., residential remodel, Suburban Construction, $4,135.
Rev. Alberta Seesland, 744 51st Ave., deck, $4,470.
Amy Isleman, 2306 4th St. A., residential addition, $8,096.
Denise VanGetson, 951 39th Ave., residential remodel, MidAmerica Basement Systems, $5,710.
Triumph Community Bank, 1523 8th St., new commercial, Build To Suit, $1,429,623.
David Hantz, 2724 8th St., residential remodel, Petersen Plumbing & Heating, $2,500.
Ron Cobert, 843 47th Ave., residential remodel, Absolutely Dry Basement, $12,250.
Norman and Lorey Goetz, 2141 6th St. Court, residential addition, $4,812.
Christina Dunbar, 3714 12th St., residential addition, Sampson Construction, $20,000.
Jose Cerda, 2802 5th St., residential remodel, W Home Improvement & Construction, $24,598.
Steve Gervase, 565 Avenue of the Cities, new commercial, Milani Construction, $281,000.
James Miller, 1025 20th Ave., residential remodel, Window World of Davenport, $2,780.
Larry Twigg, 3821 5th St., residential remodel, $11,000.
Luis Velasquez, 2900 4th St. A, residential addition $3,200.
Joe Ramirez, 3510 4th St., deck, Advantage Remodeling, $6,200.
Kings Farm, single family dwelling, Mose-Co, LLC, $238,000.