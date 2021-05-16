DAILY RECORD

Permits
EAST MOLINE
Steve Seybold, 17009 10th Ave., residential addition, $9,515.
Dale Waite, 3806 Morton Dr., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $90,000.
Julia Howard, 1506 6th Ave., residential remodel, $4,000.
Rod Harris, 553 27th St., residential remodel, Verado Gold Star Const., $90,000.
Bill Carroll, 2833 8th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $15,568.
Dave and Susan Busch, 173 37th Ave., residential remodel, DeMarlie Maintenance, $13,725.
Edward Rose Bldg. Co., 4700 7th St., multi-dwelling remodel, $25,000.
Jose Sancen, 3504 4th St., residential addition, Power Home Solar, $49,099.
Gerado and Margarita Ortiz, 1348 15th Ave., residential addition, $40,000.
Roland McCorkle, 2519 Morton Dr., residential remodel, $20,000.
Hussain Family, 4500 Kennedy Dr., commercial remodel, Gilman Custom Homes, $31,500.
East Moline Library, 1523 8th St., institutional remodel and addition, Russell Const. Co., $4,847,292.
SILVIS
Gary Hodge Inc., 3359 Hunter Dr., residential remodel, $25,000.
Morton Drive Partners, 1275 Ave. of the Cities, new commercial, $150,000.
Vanessa’s Open Air Market, 1502 1st Ave., sign, $2,200.
BUSINESS LICENCES
BETTENDORF
The Q, 905 Middle Rd., issued in April
DAVENPORT
Aziah Beauty Boutique, 1430 W. 3rd St., issued in April.
Davenport Tobacco & Vape, 3020 E. 53rd St., issued in April.
Cell World, 1509 Harrison St., issued in April.
Bliss Boutique, 1216 E. 37th St., issued in April.
Mattress By appointment, 2168 E. Kimberly Rd., issued in April.
Lexus of Quad Cities, 101 W. Kimberly Rd., issued in April.
Smart Honda of Davenport, 3710 Harrison St., issued in April.
Smart Hyundai of Davenport, 101 W. 37th St., issued in April.
Smart Kia of Davenport, 3707 Harrison St., issued in April.
Shumaker Guitar Works, 1501 Harrison St., issued in April.
Quad Cities Liquidation, 1512 Harrison St., issued in April.