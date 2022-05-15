DAILY RECORD

BETTENDORF
Robert and Kari Rogers, 2121 Lundy Lane, residential remodel, $31,000.
Maria Osterberg, 4310 Sapphire Lane, residential remodel, $15,000.
QC Core Properties LLC, 3420 Towne Pointe Drive, commercial remodel, $1,798.
Dave Prochaska Const., 5868 Willmeyer Drive, residential remodel, $5,000.
Premier Custom Homes, 6158 Hess Court, residential remodel, $9,500.
Precision Builders, 3682 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, $1,100,000.
USA Exteriors, 2371 Cumberland Sq. Drive, commercial remodel, $2,451.
DJR Maintenance & Remodel, 5431 56th Ave. Court E., residential remodel, $31,000.
People are also reading…
Kent Jacob, 453 Grant St., residential remodel, $12,500.
Platinum Salon & Spa, 905 State St., commercial remodel, $4,450.
Aspen Homes, 4479 53rd Ave., residential remodel, $123,396.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3043 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $145,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3055 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3037 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3049 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $145,000.
Advance Homes, 5080 Wyndham Court, single-family dwelling, $265,900.
Advance Homes, 4551 Paddington Circle, single-family dwelling, $308,750.
Dan Brown Fine Home Bldg., 5835 Pigeon Creek Road, single-family dwelling, $311,700.
Jared Kerkhoff Homes, 2800 Eagle Heights Court, single-family dwelling, $800,000.
Applestone Homes, 654 Holmes St., single-family dwelling, $384,000.
Silverthorne Devel. Group, 7095 Matthew’s Pass, single-family dwelling, $400,000.
Aspen Homes, 5081 Pinecreeek Ln., single-family dwelling, $273,699.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 4418 Chestnut Drive, single-family dwelling, $180,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 4424 Chestnut Drive, single-family dwelling, $180,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3118 Charissa’s Place, residential addition, $10,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3110 Charissa’s Place, residential addition, $10,000.
Steve Burwinkel, 2927 Walnut Court, residential addition, $8,000.
Aaron Doerder, 21 Riverview Park Drive, residential addition, $47,000.
3150 Glenbrook Circle S., sign, Nesper Sign Advertising, $4,001.
214 35th St., sign, Lillicrap Inc., $4,254.
1985 Spruce Hills Dr., sign Lange Sign Group, $5,342.
3303 Oxford Dr., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $40,789.
3359 Middle Rd., residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $19,360.
3359 Middle Rd., residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $19,365.
4926 Blackhawk Trail Ct., pool, Heritage Landscape Design, $116,000.
SCOTT COUNTY
Dustin Waller, 11 Cait Drive, pool, Bureau Co. Pools, $10,000.
James Schmidt, 26 Nicholas Court, Eldridge, pool, Sentry Pool, $37,710.
Spencer and Danielle Shima, 27415 Scott park Road, Long Grove, residential addition, Glaus Homes & Devel., $88,977.
Karsten Jasper, 5 Sandpiper Drive, Blue Grass, residential addition, $12,240.
Tamara Holmes, 306 Valley Ridge Road, residential remodel, Werner Restoration, $45,000.
Dan Hoover, 11879 134th St., Davenport, residential addition, Peterson Const. of Muscatine, $28,560.
Judy Gilkison, 9224 114th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $35,807.
Casey Schwartzlose, 7 Birchwood Drive, Blue Grass, pool, The Great Escape, $7,400.
Neither Capper, 6230 116th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, $8,160.
Ben and Kaitlin Carr, 22558 35th Ave., Walcott, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $22,305.
Evergreen Property Management, 3296 200th St., Stockton, residential addition, $13,328.
Jeremy Timmerman, 407 Davenport St., Dixon, residential remodel, Werner Restoration, $49,900.
Kyle Ott, 1666 315th St., New Liberty, single-family dwelling, $151,680.
Encore Homes, 605 Titus Court, LeClaire, residential addition, $36,900.
Parkwild Properties, 3701 Forest Grove Road, LeClaire, new commercial, $1,295,019.
Aric and Alexa Robinson, 19 Pebble Creek Circle, LeClaire, Core Design, $19,575.
Rick Tague, 313 E. Ives St., McCausland, residential addition, Jacob Schadel, $5,950.
Teresa and Steve Perry, 216 Park Ave., Panorama Park, residential remodel, $13,608.
Mike and Jodi Arp, 19124 248th Ave., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, Pausch Const., $378,034.
Dennis Glew, 320 Manor Dr., Riverdale, pool, $20,000.
Mike Hays, 16595 255th St., Eldridge, residential addition, Iowa Solar, $25,000.
Kyle Eller, 27819 Cadda Rd., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Terry Knutsen, $249,205.
Schemmel and Barrett, 17449 267th St., Long Grove, pool, QCA Pools & Spas, $5,500.