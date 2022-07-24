DAILY RECORD

ROCK ISLAND
YWCA Quad Cities, 1702-4 5th Ave., new commercial, Bush Const., $1,651,105.
Marie Rasmussen, 2502 44th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $27,120.
Kevin Newswander, 2506 27th Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $39,741.
Rolland Stone, 1821 28th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $30,182.
Gerrard Hoskins, 2408 19th Ave., residential addition, $13,600.
Jayson Etheridge, 4128 27th Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $34,590.
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, 1920 9th Ave., single-family dwelling, $121,915.
John Hunter, 3149 34th St., deck, $1,500.
Ben May, 1421 41st St., deck, $1,500.
Natalie Linville-Mass, 1902 17th St., residential remodel, T-Mans Home Improvement, $8,000.
Erin Caston, 1030 15th St., residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $14,307.
Charles Cooley, 1154 39th St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $5,835.
Federal National Mortgage Assoc., 2052 37th St., residential remodel, Multi Serve, $114,068.53.
Sam Bjorkman III, 849 19th St., residential addition, $4,000.
Bruce Collins, 403 10th St., residential remodel, $20,000.
Dennis Hitchcock, 1816 3rd Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $316,000.
Nyirahumure Rugagaza, 1705 6th St., residential remodel, $30,500.
Jordan Catholic School, 2501 29th Ave., institutional remodel, Werner Investment Properies, $7,225.
Meldon Vogel, 28292 11th ½ St., residential remodel, Customized Carpentry, $42,500.
Sarah Olson, 834 21st St., deck, Trujillo Const., $4,200.
Maria and Luisa Guillen, 721 13th St., deck, $2,700.
Mark Lang, 3211 14th Ave., residential addition, Bob Johnson Const., $41,500.
T Steele Const., 1530 78th Ave., sign, $40,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Melinda Gerard, 28801 Rt. 2 N., Hillsdale, pole bldg., $47,000.
Applestone Homes, 28101 Rt. 2, Hillsdale, single-family dwelling, $370,498.
Rob Toland Jr., 3231 265th St., Hillsdale, residential addition, Green Solar, $45,000.
Tom Decook, 4419 230th St. N. Port Byron, residential addition, Century Electric, $32,000.
Mitchell Binkley, 22619 57th Ave.,, Port Byron, residential remodel, Anderson Design, $115,840.
Roger Hoffman, 3617 18th St., East Moline, residential addition, QC General, $44,000.
Tony Kirgan, 2409 78th Ave., Milan, pool, $3,500.
Sherry Munson, 3221 66th Ave., Moline, residential remodel, $16,440.
Sandhaas Hoke Living Trust, 17122 13th St., Milan, single-family dwelling, Erdman Const., $502,000.
Gene and Bev Prusa, 2401 176th Ave., Sherrard, single-family dwelling, $385,980.
Johnna and Tod Sebben, 12715 25th St. Ct., Milan, deck, $8,000.
Rich Catahay, 11405 33rd St., Milan, residential addition, $21,600.
Vincent McManus, 11525 108th St. W., Taylor Ridge, single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $505,000.
Larry Denton, 8701 114th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $80,000.
Cheryl Miller, 9305 98th St. W., Andalusia, single-family dwelling, $490,217.
Ellen and Ernie Osborn, 10027 115th St., Andalusia, residential addition, $32,851.
Hansen Farms, 14101 106th Ave., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $66,000.
Jimmy and Terri Balmer, 608 Edgehill, Andalusia, deck, $4,000.
No owner listed, 720 13th St. Ct., Andalusia, single-family dwelling, $492,899.
Alec Fowler, 13122 101st Ave., Taylor Ridge, residential remodel, $2,250.
Eric Hanson, 18524 154th St. W., Reynolds, deck, $4,320.
Brandon Larson, 13706 311th St., Illinois City, residential addition, Century Electric, $4,000.
SILVIS
Rich Willer, 139 13th St., deck, Veteran’s Choice Contractors, $3,000.
Sharmon Poulos, 313 16th St., residential addition, Weisser & Sons, $28,500.
Mayra Deharo-Raygoza, 625 8th St., residential addition, $10,000.
ELDRIDGE
Christina Pacha, 1713 S. 11th Ave., pool, Bureau Co. Pools, $7,554.
Wayne Brewer, 850 Sawgrass Ct., pool, Bureau Co. Pools, $6,336.
Nagle Builders, 1212 Colonial Ct., single-family dwelling, $127,954.20.
Encore Homes, 202 W. Torrey Pines, single-family dwelling $126.244.80.
Central Scott Telephone, 207 W. Lincoln Rd., new commercial, $50,000.
Mission Built Construction, 1206 S. 2nd St., single-family dwelling, $368,326.20.