DAILY RECORD

ROCK ISLAND
Embassy Square LLC, 2409 11th St., commercial remodel, Limitless Opportunity Investments LLC, $330,000.
Jamison Murphy Jr., 2427 9th St., ACRI Inc., residential addition, $19,500.
Gary Lange, 7909 9th St. W., residential addition, Dust-Ry Inc., $16,000.
Kris and Suzanne Homan, 2620 5 1/2 St., residential addition, $15,000.
Joe Willet, 2039 36th St., residential remodel, QC General, $11,000.
Dylan Parker, 817 22nd St., residential remodel, $21,409.
Charles Saunders, 810 21st St., residential remodel, Terrell Const., $4,100.
Doreen Sarto, 1310 25th Ave., residential remodel, Tim Roberts, $11,400.
Jerry and Judy Cochran, 3408 35th Ave., residential remodel, Dust-Ry Inc., $43,500.
On Track Properties LLC, 2316-2318 9th Ave., residential remodel, Xtreme Renovations, $4,500.
Bob Lester, 2018 29th St., residential remodel, Advantage Remodeling, $28,000.
Roy Lagerblade, 3302 33rd Ave. Ct., residential remodel, JD Coussens, $28,500.
Alvertha Johnson, 1015 18th Ave., deck, $1,500.
Justin Johnson, 2601 35th St., residential addition, Weissers & Sons Electricians, $70,600.
David Nelson, 4000 25th Ave., residential remodel, Teresa Nelson, $42,775.
Roberto Cedeno, 1021 13th Ave., residential remodel, $1,000.
Jorge Montoya Romero, 537 28th St., residential remodel, $28,600.
Firstar Bank, 1600 5th Ave., sign, Riverbend Signworks, $16,578.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Minnesota Mining, 22614 N. Rt. 84, Cordova, new commercial, Adolfson & Peterson, $575,000.
Russell Lyon, 6307 221st St. N., Port Byron, pole bldg., Indian Bluff Supply, $51,000.
Bagby Construction, 2122 92nd Ave., Milan, single-family dwelling, $450,000.
Charles Henson, 10400 Knoxville Rd., Milan, residential addition, $30,000.