DAILY RECORD

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Cassandra Chaney, 21508 94th Ave. N., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Modular Home Design Homes, $202,440.
Alan Oppenheimer, 23810 77th Ave., Port Byron, pool, $4,660.
Kari Searl, 26907 rt. 2 N., Hillsdale, pole bldgs., Raun Const., $291,600.
Steve Shutt, 3910 221st St., Port Byron, pole bldg., Indian Bluff Supply, $32,500.
Red Oak Custom Homes, 11821 Rt. 84 N., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, $451,930.
Ashley and Jerry Sims, 20721 41st Ave., Port Byron, pole bldg., Morton buildings, $34,513.
Greg Pearson, 3009 56th Ave. W., Milan, pool, $6,000.
Jerry Tyler, 11421 9th St., Milan, residential remodel, $100,000.
People are also reading…
Hazelwood Homes, 6300 148th Ave., Reynolds, single-family dwelling, $350,000.
Tom Stuenkel, 2118 116th Ave., Milan, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $8,500.
Chris Verbeke, 12926 25th St. Court, Milan, pool, Sentry Pool, $32,000.
Don Gauley, 18420 42nd St., Milan, residential addition, $38,250.
MOLINE
3729 39th St., Ct., pool, BPI Dev. Group, $114,000.
1150 36th Ave., commercial remodel, Quality Const. Services, $221,482.
4123 24th Ave., commercial remodel, Precision Builders, $35,000.
1701 52nd Ave., commercial remodel, Builders Sales & Service, $155,495.
800 42nd Ave. Drive, commercial remodel, Wm. A. Randolph Inc, $300,000.
3637 Ave. of the Cities, new commercial, McDermott Const., $157,000.
1915 Glenwood Dr., residential addition, $8,000.
135 7th Ave., residential remodel, $6,000.
3032 7th St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $119,869.
1400 18th Ave., residential remodel, Iossi Const., $16,000.
1205 35th St. Dr., residential remodel, Stojo Outdoor Services, $5,000.
3505 72nd St. Ct, single-family dwelling, Prochaska Const., $274,000.
4815 51st St., residential addition, $1,000.
5000 Ave. of the Cities, sign, $15,000.
ROCK ISLAND
Kevin and Leslie Hird, 32 Chippianock Place, single-family dwelling, Hodge Const., $523,333.
Dave Hey, 1834 39th St., residential remodel, Multi-Serve, $30,777.
Theresa Maddelein, 3519 37th St., residential remodel, Dust-Ry Inc., $30,000.
Zach Hall, 518 13th Ave., residential addition, Revolution Energy Systems, $36,000.
Hebrew Cemetery, 2715 30th St., institutional addition, Valley Const., $5,191,000.
Gay Moo, 544 22nd Ave., residential remodel, First On Site Property Restoration, $21,000.
Frank Sykes, 2909 River Hgts. Rd., GRNE Solar, $10,000.
Stephanie Taylor, 1830 43rd St., deck, Ben WilsonConst., $1,500.
Embassy Sq. LLC, 2409 11th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $$6,500.
SILVIS
Silverthorne Homes, 621 17th Ave., single-family dwelling, $275,000.
Gary Hodge Inc., 3203 12th St., Ct. N., single-family dwelling, $280,000.
Tracie Reid and Clayton Wikoff, 513 15th St., residential remodel, River City Window & Doors, $4,473.
Business Licenses
BETTENDORF
Blades, 2387 Cumberland Sq. Dr., issued in March
Studio A Dance Co, 2314 Spruce Hills Dr., issued in March
DAVENPORT
Jesse’s Mart, 3723 N. Division St., issued in March.
Celebrity’s Beauty Supply, 1600 N. Harrison, issued in March.
HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, 1223 W. 76th St., issued in March.
ELDRIDGE
None issued in March