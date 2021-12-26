 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
DAILY RECORD
0 Comments
topical

DAILY RECORD

  • 0

DAVENPORT

Miguel Adame, 2118 E. Locust, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $47,333.

Paradise Johnson, 522 E. 8th St., residential remodel, $20,500.

Joe Hines, 1014 S. Michigan Ave., deck, $2,000.

Mark Fensterbusch Rev. Trust, 3522 Jersey Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, $4,100.

Northwestern Plaza LLC, 1640 W. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Dolan Development, $70,000.

Northwestern Plaza LLC, 1640 W. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Dan Dolan Homes, $22,571.

Cendy McCarroll, 1815 E. 31st St., residential addition, $3,557.

Advance Homes, 8 Woodview Way, single-family dwelling, $455,000.

Newton Holdings Inc., 250 W. 35th St., residential remodel, Valley Const., $60,000.

St. Paul Lutheran Church of Davenport, 2025 Main St., institutional addition, Pearson Building Pursuits, $32,260.

Jason Cook, 3318 Kenwood Ave., deck, 242 Home Improvement, $4,500.

Rebecca Bell, 7307 Oak, residential addition, $6,000.

Tom Rutherford, 1112 N. Lincoln Ave., residential remodel, $5,000.

Ditchwith of MN. & IA, 8511 Brady, new commercial, Woodruff Const., $2,313,607.

Ruppel Iowa LLC, 2408 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Huff Contracting, $563,500.

3D Visionz Inc., 6117 W. 61st Pl., residential remodel, $41,600.

B&V Partners LLC, 410, 1919 W. 7th St., residential remodel, $9,600.

Robert Jackson, 3325 Nobis Dr., residential addition, $16,492.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, 8255 Northwest Blvd., commercial remodel, Collins Const. and Fabrications, $481,000.

Dave Prochaska Const., 5 Woodview Way, single-family dwelling, $650,000.

Bob McMonagle, 1810 E. River Dr., residential remodel, $20,699.

Eric Ludtke, 5415 N. Linwood Ave., residential remodel, $3,600.

KGRD Green Bay LLC, 1003 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $249,467.

Dixon Properties, 5700 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $617,448.

RDIP LLC, 8740 N. Zenith Ave., new commercial, Russell Const., $15,779,072.

I-80 AIP LLC, 8360 Research Dr., new commercial Build To Suit, $5,198,000.

Wayne Spahr, 2032 N. Birchwood Ave., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $10,000.

ESAO LLC, 3944 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, Twin Shores Management Co., $311,697.

Daeron LLC, 2231 N. Fairmount St., residential remodel, $25,000.

Kyle Timper, 3515 Fair Ave., residential remodel, Building Resource Group, $50,000.

Kara Seibert, 1416 E. River Dr., residential remodel, KK Const. & Rentals, $85,000.

Cade Simmons, 5509 Hillside Ct., deck, Dan Lorentzen, $13,000.

O’Bros. LLC, 6139 Thor Ave., single-family dwelling, Speer Development, $345,300.

Mel Bates, 1807 Emerald Dr., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $54,052.

Davenport Comm. School Dist., 3040 N. Division, institutional remodel, $147,000.

Justin Bailey, 2412 N. Birchwood Ave., residential addition $39,323.

Todd Schommer, 2010 E. 38th St., commercial remodel, Bush Const., $56,500.

OHP 5, LLC, 2438 E. 41st St., residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $8,838.

Red Barn Storage LLC, 3901 Hickory Grove Rd., commercial remodel, $45,500.

Justin Mendoza, 4124 Rodeo Rd., residential addition, Skyline solar, $44,364.29.

Mark Masakowski, 1347 W. 53rd St., residential addition, D&K Products, $52,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News