DAILY RECORD

Permits
DAVENPORT
Fred Miller, 2620 E. 32nd St., deck, Newton Homes, $11,500.
Chris Poell, 2703 Redwood Ave, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $12,513.
Tien Phong and Haus Hung Hiep, 3320 E. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, $3,000.
Tony Lorentzen, 1333 E. 10th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $4,545.
Cendy McCarroll, 1815 E. 31st St., residential addition, $7,500.
311 Partners LLC, 315 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Rymak Const. Group, $244,650.
Heartland Ventures LLC, 763 W. 61st St., multi-family remodel, $14,400.
John Gerdes, 6320 Telegraph Rd., residential addition, Behncke Const., $4,000.
Beffel Bldg. LLC, 2218 E. 11th St., commercial remodel, $86,700.
XL Enterprises LLC, 1930 E. 46th St., pool, Pleasure Pools, $30,000.
HCR Utica Ridge Property LLC, 3800 Commerce Blvd., commercial remodel, Kramer Const. & Management, $161,874.
City of Davenport, 224 W. 4 1/2 St., commercial remodel, WRS Const., $6,963.
Jeff Kepford, 3536 W. 30th St., residential remodel, Behnke Const., $4,100.
Mikayla Kendrick, 1444 E. Pleasant St., residential remodel, Behnke Const., $3,700.
James Seier, 110 S. Elmwood Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $2,500.
Pam Martin, 1313 W. 38th Place, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $21,041.
Ruth Wolfe, 1470 W. 29th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $3,800.
Ed Allen, 1425 Belle Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $3,000.
Anita Hudson, 927 Colony Dr., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $19,600.
Dave Matthys, 6134 Lakehurst Dr., pool, $19,995.
Marco Lopez, 4318 W. 29th St., pool, $6,000.
T R Holdings LC, 5330 Belle Ave., new commercial, Bradbury Stamm Const., $22,500,000.
St. Anthony’s Church, 130 W. 5th St., institutional remodel, Sampson Const., $65,000.
Bobbi Edie, 1539 Wisconsin Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $3,000.
Gary Swims, 1621 W. 17th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $2,500.
Vector Cooperative, 3545 Kimberly Downs Rd., deck, WRS Const., $16,000.
O’Bros LCC, 6131 Duggleby Ave., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $269,000.
Pearson Building Pursuits, 6137 Duggleby Ave., single-family dwelling, $348,000.
H & N Series LLC, 1104 Oneida Ave., deck, Delveau Const., $9,400.
Mike Haakenson, 4025 W. Lombard St., pool, $10,889.
Leslie Delaere, 2866 Forest Rd., pool, $7,000.