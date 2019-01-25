Try 1 month for 99¢

Permits

BETTENDORF

3422 Magnolia Court, residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $3,815.

4500 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Estes Co., $458,400.

5027 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $68,340.

5023 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $73,600.

5055 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $180,000.

2453 53rd Ave., commercial remodel, QC Construction Services, $62,400.

5225 Wingate Court, residential remodel, Newton Custom Homes, $42,132.

5742 Judge Route, residential remodel, Jeff Dodd Construction, $8,950.

1804 Bellevue Ave., residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $4,395.

5875 State St., residential remodel, Jo’b Construction, $294,000.

5465 Hugo Road, residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $112,156.

6109 Whispering Hill Drive, residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $4,511.

3122 Windsor Drive, residential remodel, JJ Props LLC, $8,000.

4744 Lauren Lane, single-family dwelling, Maggie’s Homes, $525,000.

4471 Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $157,450.

4801 Lauren Lane, single-family dwelling, Maggie’s Homes, $420,000.

4751 Lauren Lane, single-family dwelling, Maggie’s Homes, $420,000.

4459 Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $157,450.

4453 Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $157,450.

4465 Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $157,450.

4760 Red Oak Court, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $374,561.

4689 Red Oak Court, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $352,760.

4765 Cottage Lane, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $288,382.

3592 Middle Road, single-family dwelling, Thrive Construction, $940,000.

7053 Valley Drive, new commercial, Michels Power, $3,757,259.

6137 Settlers Pointe Circle, single-family dwelling, Kerkhoff Homes, $450,000.

3232 Middle Road, sign, Mediaquest Sign, Co., $17,000.

975 Utica Ridge Place, sign, Acme Sign Co., $4,300.

2019 Grant St., sign, Mediaquest Sign Co., $60,000.

