Permits
BETTENDORF
3422 Magnolia Court, residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $3,815.
4500 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Estes Co., $458,400.
5027 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $68,340.
5023 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $73,600.
5055 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $180,000.
2453 53rd Ave., commercial remodel, QC Construction Services, $62,400.
5225 Wingate Court, residential remodel, Newton Custom Homes, $42,132.
5742 Judge Route, residential remodel, Jeff Dodd Construction, $8,950.
1804 Bellevue Ave., residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $4,395.
5875 State St., residential remodel, Jo’b Construction, $294,000.
5465 Hugo Road, residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $112,156.
6109 Whispering Hill Drive, residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $4,511.
3122 Windsor Drive, residential remodel, JJ Props LLC, $8,000.
4744 Lauren Lane, single-family dwelling, Maggie’s Homes, $525,000.
4471 Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $157,450.
4801 Lauren Lane, single-family dwelling, Maggie’s Homes, $420,000.
4751 Lauren Lane, single-family dwelling, Maggie’s Homes, $420,000.
4459 Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $157,450.
4453 Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $157,450.
4465 Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $157,450.
4760 Red Oak Court, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $374,561.
4689 Red Oak Court, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $352,760.
4765 Cottage Lane, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $288,382.
3592 Middle Road, single-family dwelling, Thrive Construction, $940,000.
7053 Valley Drive, new commercial, Michels Power, $3,757,259.
6137 Settlers Pointe Circle, single-family dwelling, Kerkhoff Homes, $450,000.
3232 Middle Road, sign, Mediaquest Sign, Co., $17,000.
975 Utica Ridge Place, sign, Acme Sign Co., $4,300.
2019 Grant St., sign, Mediaquest Sign Co., $60,000.