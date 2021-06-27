DAILY RECORD

Permits
SCOTT COUNTY
Brian and Katie Eipers, 15358 90th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $23,869.
Tom Warner, 311 Park Lane Circle, Eldridge, pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $3,000.
Donita Remy, 4 Blackhawk Court, Eldridge, residential remodel, Bryan Paulsen, $4,900.
Greg Glines, 325 Hillside Dr., Eldridge, pool, $6,000.
Matt and Samantha Heilig, 1844 307th St., Long Grove, pole barn, Bluff Country Const., $19,040.
Rod Teel, 12639 Coonhunters Rd., Blue Grass, residential addition, $27,200.
Steve Geering, 208 Timber Valley Dr., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $4,090.
Travis and Teresa Benner, 8945 140th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Indian Bluff Supply, $45,408.
Jim and Teresa Manning, 13 Timberline Dr., Blue Grass, residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $16,000.
Dieter Rebitzer, 1231 Canal Shore Dr. SW, LeClaire, deck, $6,188.
John Ahlers, 1403 Canal Shore Dr. SW, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $184,653.
Encore Homes, 700 Titus Ct., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $132,226.
Encore Homes, 702 Titus Ct., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $132,226.
Jon and Kelli Kulp, 1106 N. 2nd St., LeClaire, residential addition,
Raun Const., $9,792.
Matt Mattioli, 690 S. Cody Rd., residential addition, Sampson Const., $6,720.
Clay Ward, 22020 240th Ave., LeClaire, deck, $7,020.
Bill Welp, 23831 Great River Rd., LeClaire, residential addition, Budd Creek Homes, $23,094.
Larry and Allyn Krug, 520 W. Mulberry Lane, Long Grove, residential addition, Jepsen Const., $3,808.
Don Abington, 114 S. 3rd St., Long Grove, residential addition, Bob Ihrig, $15,232.
Elizabeth Ehrecke, 102 E. Garnet Ln., Long Grove, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,592.
Justin Bowman, 107 Salina St., McCausland, residential addition, $8,160.
Blake Collins, 19349 251st Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, Sampson Const., $24,600.
Jeremy Youngblood, 17465 246th Ave., Bettendorf, deck, $3,120.
Kathy Behncke, 19830 244th Ave., Bettendorf, deck, Pfitz’s Fence & Deck.
Matt Jones, 19390 251st Ave., Bettendorf, residential remodel, Malevanko Ullrich Bldrs., $35,000.
Ingleby Const., 231 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $194,556.
Stan and Jody Mohr, 240 Ann Ave., Riverdale, residential remodel, Knutsen Builder, $4,650.
Park View Water & Sanitary Dist. Bd., 17641 277th St., institutional addition, Boomerang Corp., $26,220.