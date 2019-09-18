Permits
BETTENDORF
Andrew Wold, 3320 W. Harbor Drive, residential addition, $101,775.
5865 Charlie Chase Lane, residential addition, Sampson Construction, $20,000.
5712 Eagle Ridge Road, residential addition, Mark McManus, $45,000.
1328 Pinnacle Pines Court, residential addition, Costello Builders, $17,500.
3611 Raleigh Ave., residential addition, Applestone Homes, $20,000.
5039 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $9,000.
5043 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $21,600.
7041 Alvie Lane, residential remodel, Knutsen Builder, $28,500.
3956 Grayhawk Court, residential remodel, Dodd Construction, $8,600.
Justin Dean, 4684 34th St., residential remodel, $5,000.
Kristen Koch, 5065 Brentwood Drive, residential remodel, $1,300.
Kwik Trip, 2283 53rd Ave., commercial remodel, $30,000.
806 40th Ave., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $22,000.
4435 Montclair Court, residential remodel, Suburban Construction, $4,715.
5336 Emily Court, residential remodel, R& R Electric, $15,000.
1426 Tanglefoot Lane, residential remodel, Franich Properties, $9,300.
4160 Rolling Hills Drive, residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $93,900.
3085 Corral Court, deck, Pfitz’s Fence & Deck, $11,000.
4959 Blackhawk Trail Court, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $17,362.
William Reedy, 1856 Danbury Drive, deck, $4,000.
Nicole and Craig Hahn, 3411 Wakonda Drive, deck, $1,000.
Jenna Nichol Kinyon, 1045 Hall St., deck, $2,000.
Paul Hungerford, 5150 Fox Ridge Road, deck, $1,600.
5454 Devils Glen Road, residential addition, Build To Suit, $55,982.
5795 Danielle Drive, single-family dwelling, Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., $200,000.
4486 Wyndham Drive, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $436,500.
4470 Wyndham Drive, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $436,500.
4296 Prestwick Court, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $338,000.
3636 Tanglewood Road, single-family dwelling, CWIOWA LLC, $108,201.
4520 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $117,000.
4526 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $117,000.
4508 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $117,000.
4514 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $117,000.
5821 Willmeyer Drive, single-family dwelling, Century Construction, $240,000.
5185 N. Richmond Circle, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $285,720.
4470 Wyndham Drive, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $436,500.
7094 St. Ann Drive, single-family dwelling,, Knutsen Builder, $430,000.
4679 Cottage Lane, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $207,144.
4345 53rd Ave., new commercial, Aspen Homes, $57,157.
Kwik Trip, 1001 Utica Ridge Place, new commercial, $2,270,000.
4755 Hidden Lake Court, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $288,035.
Kwik Trip, 6910 Middle Road, new commercial, $2,290,000.
Ryan Yoder, 4861 Pigeon Creek Trail, residential addition, $6,200.
William Farmer, 5304 Judge Road, residential addition, $1,200.
4321 53rd Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $15,000.
4321 53rd Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $7,000.
5043 Competition Drive, sign, Lange Sign Group, $4,436.
909 Middle Road, sign, Lange Sign Group, $3,920.
3425 Middle Road, sign, Superior Lighting, $2,500.
2876 Devils Glen Road, sign, Acme Sign Co., $3,200.
5009 Competition Drive, sign, Riverbend Signworks, $10,900.
5117 Competition Drive, sign, Allen Sign Co., $6,600.
4560 Wyndham Drive, sign, Allen Sign Co., $18,500.
Ron Schulte, 4538 34th St. Court, pool, $7,000.
3533 Manchester Drive, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $3,000.
4460 Woodfield Drive, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $10,700.
2309 Pinehurst Drive, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $4,000.
Pam Wendt, 1727 Valley Vista Drive, pool, $12,500.