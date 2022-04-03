DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Permits

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Minn. Mining, 22430 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, new commercial, Helm Mechanical, $1,036,637.

Van Wall Equipment, 2425 47th Ave., Rock Island, new commercial, Midwest Complete Co., $90,500.

RI Development, 11252 31st St., Milan, single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $325,000.

Core Designs, 2900 115th Ave., Milan, single-family dwelling, $400,000.

Lance and Pam Fuhr, 12429 42nd St., Milan, residential addition, Kaiser Electrical, $15,000.

Paul Wernke, 1040 11th A Ave, Andalusia, residential remodel, $4,400.

Josh Wheatley, 1326 11th A Ave., Andalusia, residential remodel, Hazelwood Homes, $38,500.

