DAILY RECORD

Permits

MOLINE

2200 5th Ave., commercial remodel, Valley Const., $288,450.

4605 3rd St., commercial remodel, Builders Sales & Service, $26,350.

4140 38th Ave., commercial remodel, Hawkeye Electric, $222,579.

520 Valley View Dr., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $400,000.

4606 Ave. of the Cities, commercial addition, Dan Hanell Const., $90,000.

SCOTT COUNTY

Todd and Jenell Dewilfond, 18616 110th Ave., Davenport, pool, $14,100.

Dennis and Audrey Claussen, 14243 Kruse Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $15,700.

Amber Patterson, 27100 181st Ave., Long Grove, single-family dwelling Encore Homes, $160,098.

Costello Const., 18124 271st St., Eldridge, residential remodel, $21,000.

Brooks Smith, 28020 206th Ave., Eldridge, residential addition, $5,760.

Gil Lineberger, 16 Valley View Dr., Blue Grass, residential remodel, Hometown Plumbing & Heating, $7,400.

Kwik Trip, 12888 118th Ave.., Davenport, signs, LaCrosse Sign Group., $137,045.

Kevin Schaecher, 4965 280th St., Dixon, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $6,076.

Kevin and Kelly Young, 12 Hollows Ct., LeClaire, residential remodel, Lou Biel, $2,160.

Silverthorne Development Co., 8 William Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $138,838.

Ken and Debi Larson, 20090 257th Ave., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, CSI Manufacturing, $176,112.

Christ and Connie Connolly, 23799 281st Ave., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $273,972.

Carl Knutsen, 513 W. Grove St., Long Grove, residential remodel, $1,000.

Bryan and Sarah Costello, 23240 230th Ave., residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $9,100.

Roger and Linda Garrett, 24965 Scott Park Rd., Eldridge, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $25,204.

Zach Kovar, 24802 192nd St., Bettendorf, pool, Bluewater Group LLC, , $50,000.

Stan and Joy Mohr, 240 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, Knutsen Builder, $190,052.

Pete McGlynn, 26865 169th Ave., Long Grove, pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $6,100.

