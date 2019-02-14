Try 1 month for 99¢

Permits

EAST MOLINE

St. Anne’s Parish, 555 18th Ave., institutional remodel, Centennial Contractors of the QC, $105,867.

Gator Properties 1 LLC, 4360 Kennedy Drive, commercial remodel, Wood Electric & Generator, $13,000.

Gator Properties 1 LLC, 4360 Kennedy Drive, commercial remodel, East Moline Glass, $21,500.

MOLINE

4555 16th St., commercial remodel, DeJager Construction, $588,000.

402 44th St., deck, All Major Restorations LLC, $4,000.

3709 16th St., residential addition, Cornerstone Construction, $38,900.

3521 56th St. Ct., residential remodel, B&W Home Improvement, $28,269.

3422 14th St., residential remodel, Wieckhorst Construction, $70,347.

1808 12th Ave., residential remodel, Servpro of Davenport/Bettendorf, $157,616.

1827 17th Ave., residential remodel, $16,800.

2809 26th St., residential remodel, Winn Build, $38,800.

1425 11th St. A, residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $34,200.

BM Bagby, 72 6th Ave., residential remodel, $93,333.

BM Bagby, 718 6th Ave. Ct., single-family dwelling, $93,333.

BM Bagby, 720 6th Ave. Ct., single-family dwelling, $93,333.

BM Bagby, 726 6th Ave. Ct., single-family dwelling, $93,333.

BM Bagby, 728 6th Ave. Ct., single-family dwelling, $93,333.

BM Bagby, 730 6th Ave. Ct., single-family dwelling, $93,333.

4101 John Deere Road, sign, Acme Sign Co., $3,200.

3940 16th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $24,175.

4110 Avenue of the Cities, sign, Acme Sign Co., $3,600.

ROCK ISLAND

Jose Gutierrez, 928 11th Ave., residential remodel, $1,000.

Curtis Investment Firm LP, 721 29th St., deck, $3,2000.

Agile Rentals LLC, 2000 11th St., residential remodel, Beirne Builders, $82,884.

Dylan Parker, 817 22nd St., residential remodel, Hyperion Construction, $45,762.

Trinity Medical Center, 2701 17th St., commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $51,856.

Ed Steeves, 2547 35th Ave., residential remodel, ANA Improvements, $19,100.

Future Capital LLC, 614 7th Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $3,000.

Future Capital LLC, 1041 12th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $18,500.

Jill & John Doak, 2923 21st Ave., residential remodel, Redbox Design, $14,882.

Nick Thompson and Mark Maston, 3412 6th Ave., residential remodel, $3,000.

Big Swing RE Holdings LLC, 111–1115 18th St., commercial remodel, Scott QCA Enterprises, $18,841.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Ken Wright, 8600 217th St. N., Port Byron, pole building, $13,200.

Schaaf Trust, 11429 1st St., Milan, residential remodel, $15,750.

James Greer, 13928 143rd St. W., Taylor Ridge, residential remodel, MidAmerica Basement, $21,687.

Edgington EP Church, 13228 140th St., Taylor Ridge, institutional remodel, $9,600.

Don Richhart, 8316 149th St., Taylor Ridge, pole building, $30,800.

SCOTT COUNTY

Silverthorne Development, 2 William Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $166,280.

Silverthorne Development, 506 Davenport St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $130,130.

Gary and Judy Gilkison, 9224 114th St., Blue Grass, residential remodel, JP Condon, $18,855.

Brett Deneve, 16 Oakley Drive, LeClaire, residential remodel, Robert Schumacher, $21,000.

Davenport Country Club, 25500 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley, commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $41,750.

Mike Steffe, 27761 Allens Grove Road, Donahue, residential addition, NA Seligman Construction, $18,000.

David Nelson, 21066 Napsinekee Drive LeClaire, residential addition, $17,960.

Wade Benson, 17412 305th St., Long Grove, residential addition, Ihrig Works LLC, $32,640

SILVIS

Greenridge Properties, 1222 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.

Greenridge Properties, 1224 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.

Greenridge Properties, 1221 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Constructoin, $120,000.

Greenridge Properties, 1223 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.

Greenridge Properties, 1225 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.

Greenridge Properties, 1227 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.

Greenridge Properties, 1229 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.

Greenridge Properties, 1231 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.

Greenridge Properties, 1233 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.

Greenridge Properties, 1235 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Const., $120,000.

Lacanasta Bakery, 917 1st Ave., commercial remodel, Chavez Construction, $2,000.

Krystal Grayson, 128 12th St., residential remodel, Triad Restoration & Construction, $4,000.

Genesis Medical Center, 801 Illini Drive, sign, Lange Sign Group, $2,000.

Blackhawk Bank & Trust, 1100 1st Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $2,000.

BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES

LandJet LLC, 1740 State St., issued in January.

