Permits
EAST MOLINE
St. Anne’s Parish, 555 18th Ave., institutional remodel, Centennial Contractors of the QC, $105,867.
Gator Properties 1 LLC, 4360 Kennedy Drive, commercial remodel, Wood Electric & Generator, $13,000.
Gator Properties 1 LLC, 4360 Kennedy Drive, commercial remodel, East Moline Glass, $21,500.
MOLINE
4555 16th St., commercial remodel, DeJager Construction, $588,000.
402 44th St., deck, All Major Restorations LLC, $4,000.
3709 16th St., residential addition, Cornerstone Construction, $38,900.
3521 56th St. Ct., residential remodel, B&W Home Improvement, $28,269.
3422 14th St., residential remodel, Wieckhorst Construction, $70,347.
1808 12th Ave., residential remodel, Servpro of Davenport/Bettendorf, $157,616.
1827 17th Ave., residential remodel, $16,800.
2809 26th St., residential remodel, Winn Build, $38,800.
1425 11th St. A, residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $34,200.
BM Bagby, 72 6th Ave., residential remodel, $93,333.
BM Bagby, 718 6th Ave. Ct., single-family dwelling, $93,333.
BM Bagby, 720 6th Ave. Ct., single-family dwelling, $93,333.
BM Bagby, 726 6th Ave. Ct., single-family dwelling, $93,333.
BM Bagby, 728 6th Ave. Ct., single-family dwelling, $93,333.
BM Bagby, 730 6th Ave. Ct., single-family dwelling, $93,333.
4101 John Deere Road, sign, Acme Sign Co., $3,200.
3940 16th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $24,175.
4110 Avenue of the Cities, sign, Acme Sign Co., $3,600.
ROCK ISLAND
Jose Gutierrez, 928 11th Ave., residential remodel, $1,000.
Curtis Investment Firm LP, 721 29th St., deck, $3,2000.
Agile Rentals LLC, 2000 11th St., residential remodel, Beirne Builders, $82,884.
Dylan Parker, 817 22nd St., residential remodel, Hyperion Construction, $45,762.
Trinity Medical Center, 2701 17th St., commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $51,856.
Ed Steeves, 2547 35th Ave., residential remodel, ANA Improvements, $19,100.
Future Capital LLC, 614 7th Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $3,000.
Future Capital LLC, 1041 12th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $18,500.
Jill & John Doak, 2923 21st Ave., residential remodel, Redbox Design, $14,882.
Nick Thompson and Mark Maston, 3412 6th Ave., residential remodel, $3,000.
Big Swing RE Holdings LLC, 111–1115 18th St., commercial remodel, Scott QCA Enterprises, $18,841.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Ken Wright, 8600 217th St. N., Port Byron, pole building, $13,200.
Schaaf Trust, 11429 1st St., Milan, residential remodel, $15,750.
James Greer, 13928 143rd St. W., Taylor Ridge, residential remodel, MidAmerica Basement, $21,687.
Edgington EP Church, 13228 140th St., Taylor Ridge, institutional remodel, $9,600.
Don Richhart, 8316 149th St., Taylor Ridge, pole building, $30,800.
SCOTT COUNTY
Silverthorne Development, 2 William Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $166,280.
Silverthorne Development, 506 Davenport St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $130,130.
Gary and Judy Gilkison, 9224 114th St., Blue Grass, residential remodel, JP Condon, $18,855.
Brett Deneve, 16 Oakley Drive, LeClaire, residential remodel, Robert Schumacher, $21,000.
Davenport Country Club, 25500 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley, commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $41,750.
Mike Steffe, 27761 Allens Grove Road, Donahue, residential addition, NA Seligman Construction, $18,000.
David Nelson, 21066 Napsinekee Drive LeClaire, residential addition, $17,960.
Wade Benson, 17412 305th St., Long Grove, residential addition, Ihrig Works LLC, $32,640
SILVIS
Greenridge Properties, 1222 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1224 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1221 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Constructoin, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1223 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1225 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1227 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1229 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1231 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1233 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1235 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Const., $120,000.
Lacanasta Bakery, 917 1st Ave., commercial remodel, Chavez Construction, $2,000.
Krystal Grayson, 128 12th St., residential remodel, Triad Restoration & Construction, $4,000.
Genesis Medical Center, 801 Illini Drive, sign, Lange Sign Group, $2,000.
Blackhawk Bank & Trust, 1100 1st Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $2,000.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
LandJet LLC, 1740 State St., issued in January.