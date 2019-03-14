Permits
DAVENPORT
City of Davenport, 1800 W. 12th St., commercial remodel, Valley Construction, $41,001.
Charles and Linda Hawkins, 3512 W. 29th St., residential remodel, Von Maur Construction, $9,960.
Jacob Rasoul, 3228 Harrison St., residential remodel, $9,300.
Kelly Otto, 240 W. Hayes St., residential remodel, Mullanack Builders, $19,000.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1230 W. 64th St., single-family dwelling, $162,200.
QCR Holding Inc., 4550 Brady St., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $949,478.
Future Capital LLC, 430 W. 13th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team LLC, $27,500.
Kyle and Suzanne Deters, 2953 Middle Road, residential remodel, Stone River Builders, $24,901.
Garrett and Amy Jensen, 1027 E. High St., residential remodel, Custom Remodeling by Dean Taylor, $10,000.
City of Davenport, 102 S. Harrison St., commercial remodel, $79,000.
Future Capital LLC, 1323 Gaines St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team LLC, $36,000.
Kraft Heinz Food Co., 9401 Granite Way, commercial addition, JP Cullen, $19,014,382.
Joellen Ford, 1621 Adams St., residential remodel, $15,000.
Josh Dyer, 1516 W. George Washington Blvd., residential remodel, $12,300.
Future Capital, 510 W. 10 ½ St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team LLC, $33,000.
Russell Construction, 4700 E. 53rd St., new commercial, $5,240,000.
Della Shook, 4004 W. 29th Court, residential remodel, $20,600.
Grandma’s Kitchen, 2225 W. 53rd St., commercial remodel, $57,200.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 2614 Pheasant Creek Circle, single-family dwelling, $162,200.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 2620 Pheasant Creek Circle, single-family dwelling, $191,600.
Jim Hawk Truck-Trailers of Davenport, 900 W. 76th St., commercial remodel, Sheets Design Build, $56,418.
Hampton Inn, 5290 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Bush Const., Co., $243,822.
S & K Ventures LLC, 611 Perry St., multi-family dwelling remodel, $16,800.
Ramos Properties LLC, 655 Cedar St., residential remodel, $5,000.
1606 Brady Associates LP, 1606 Brady St., multi-family dwelling remodel, Build To Suit, $3,598,474.
Advance Homes, 5032 Emeis View Court, residential remodel, Advance Homes, $12,219.
TRD Holdings LLC/CTL Property Management LLC, 5189 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $61,937.
Sarah Deutwch and Samantha Valle, 2730 Duggleby St., residential remodel, Wood Home Renovations, $10,000.
ELDRIDGE
McCleary Construction, 981 Muirfield Circle, single-family dwelling, $191,776,20.
Ryan and Aubry Carlson, 1110 Rovert Edgar Court, residential remodel, $19,800.
Diamond Builders, 132 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $138,454.80.
Diamond Builders, 103 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $137,187.60.
Sips, 100 S. 4th Ave., commercial remodel, HD Construction, $35,000.
Terry Knutsen Builder, 2313 E. LeClaire Road, single-family dwelling, $172,326.
MOLINE
2000 36th Ave., commercial remodel, $1,768,000.
2900 River Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $94,186.
3637 Avenue of the Cities, commercial remodel, Timber Stone, $67,000.
4211 Avenue of the Cities, commercial remodel, G.A. Johnson & Sons, $1,287,000.
1606 5th Ave., commercial remodel, $26,000.
1534 River Drive, commercial remodel, Precision Builders, $39,000.
Heritage Academy and Learning, 3810 27th St., commercial remodel, $29,100.
1121 11th Ave., residential remodel, $45,000.
2309 9th Ave., residential remodel, Blackhawk Builders, $100,000.
2609 16th St., residential remodel, $16,000.
161 6th Ave., residential remodel, Landeros and Sons Construction, $3,100.
3918 16th St., commercial remodel, Innovative Construction Concepts, $150,000.
4211 Avenue of the Cities, sign, Doyle Signs, $11,500.
4701 41st St., sign, Allen sign Co, $1,755.
ROCK ISLAND
Premier Rentals LLC, 4526-28 7th Ave., residential remodel, Lynch Contracting, $2,000.
Rock Island Township, 2827 7th Ave., institutional remodel, QC General, $3,900.
Future Capital LLC, 748 17th St., residential remodel, $38,000.
LRC Real Estate, 4015 6th Ave. 1 & 2, residential remodels, Ryan & Associates, $148,000.
Don Samuelson, 3115 36th Ave., residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $5,225.
Roadway Express, 3700 78th Ave. W., commercial addition, YRC Worldwide, $89,700.
Mike Funcher, 3840 46th Ave., commercial remodel, Amerco Real Estate Co., $500,000.
Bruce Bell, 515-17 26th St., residential remodel, Scott Construction, $2,000.
Mark Poulos, 1414 35th St., residential remodel, $5,000.
Roberto Cedeno, 501 6th St., residential remodel, $1,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Charles Dornfeld, 18715 Route 84 N., Cordova, new commercial building, Cleary Building Corp., $133,600.
Richard Brooks, 12929 224th St., Illinois City, pole building, RKE Construction, $20,250.
SCOTT COUNTY
Zack and Deanna Kovar, 24802 192nd St., Bettendorf, residential addition, $15,360.
MHGLH LL, 2302 Deer Ridge Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $185,660.
Jubencio Linares, 344 Lynnea Court, Eldridge, residential remodel, $21,030.
Edwards Construction, 325 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, residential remodel, $10,365.
Mike and Susan Boedeker, 44 Jacob Court. Eldridge, residential remodel, $18,855.
Starmark Custom Homes, 345 Hillside Drive. Eldridge, residential remodel, $18,000.
Lakeside Manor, 11325 140th St., Davenport, residential remodel, Lynch Contractors, $4,100.
Silverthorne Development, 5 Joan Rose Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $5,130.
Kyle Pfitzenmaier, 42 Cobblestone Lane, LeClaire, residential remodel, $12,180.
Bil Feldhahn, 17090 294th St., Long Grove, residential addition, Dan Mullanack, $46,440.
Mitch and Sue Marshall, 14355 115th St., Davenport, residential remodel, Von Maur Construction, $5,000.