Permits

DAVENPORT

City of Davenport, 1800 W. 12th St., commercial remodel, Valley Construction, $41,001.

Charles and Linda Hawkins, 3512 W. 29th St., residential remodel, Von Maur Construction, $9,960.

Jacob Rasoul, 3228 Harrison St., residential remodel, $9,300.

Kelly Otto, 240 W. Hayes St., residential remodel, Mullanack Builders, $19,000.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1230 W. 64th St., single-family dwelling, $162,200.

QCR Holding Inc., 4550 Brady St., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $949,478.

Future Capital LLC, 430 W. 13th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team LLC, $27,500.

Kyle and Suzanne Deters, 2953 Middle Road, residential remodel, Stone River Builders, $24,901.

Garrett and Amy Jensen, 1027 E. High St., residential remodel, Custom Remodeling by Dean Taylor, $10,000.

City of Davenport, 102 S. Harrison St., commercial remodel, $79,000.

Future Capital LLC, 1323 Gaines St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team LLC, $36,000.

Kraft Heinz Food Co., 9401 Granite Way, commercial addition, JP Cullen, $19,014,382.

Joellen Ford, 1621 Adams St., residential remodel, $15,000.

Josh Dyer, 1516 W. George Washington Blvd., residential remodel, $12,300.

Future Capital, 510 W. 10 ½ St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team LLC, $33,000.

Russell Construction, 4700 E. 53rd St., new commercial, $5,240,000.

Della Shook, 4004 W. 29th Court, residential remodel, $20,600.

Grandma’s Kitchen, 2225 W. 53rd St., commercial remodel, $57,200.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 2614 Pheasant Creek Circle, single-family dwelling, $162,200.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 2620 Pheasant Creek Circle, single-family dwelling, $191,600.

Jim Hawk Truck-Trailers of Davenport, 900 W. 76th St., commercial remodel, Sheets Design Build, $56,418.

Hampton Inn, 5290 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Bush Const., Co., $243,822.

S & K Ventures LLC, 611 Perry St., multi-family dwelling remodel, $16,800.

Ramos Properties LLC, 655 Cedar St., residential remodel, $5,000.

1606 Brady Associates LP, 1606 Brady St., multi-family dwelling remodel, Build To Suit, $3,598,474.

Advance Homes, 5032 Emeis View Court, residential remodel, Advance Homes, $12,219.

TRD Holdings LLC/CTL Property Management LLC, 5189 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $61,937.

Sarah Deutwch and Samantha Valle, 2730 Duggleby St., residential remodel, Wood Home Renovations, $10,000.

ELDRIDGE

McCleary Construction, 981 Muirfield Circle, single-family dwelling, $191,776,20.

Ryan and Aubry Carlson, 1110 Rovert Edgar Court, residential remodel, $19,800.

Diamond Builders, 132 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $138,454.80.

Diamond Builders, 103 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $137,187.60.

Sips, 100 S. 4th Ave., commercial remodel, HD Construction, $35,000.

Terry Knutsen Builder, 2313 E. LeClaire Road, single-family dwelling, $172,326.

MOLINE

2000 36th Ave., commercial remodel, $1,768,000.

2900 River Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $94,186.

3637 Avenue of the Cities, commercial remodel, Timber Stone, $67,000.

4211 Avenue of the Cities, commercial remodel, G.A. Johnson & Sons, $1,287,000.

1606 5th Ave., commercial remodel, $26,000.

1534 River Drive, commercial remodel, Precision Builders, $39,000.

Heritage Academy and Learning, 3810 27th St., commercial remodel, $29,100.

1121 11th Ave., residential remodel, $45,000.

2309 9th Ave., residential remodel, Blackhawk Builders, $100,000.

2609 16th St., residential remodel, $16,000.

161 6th Ave., residential remodel, Landeros and Sons Construction, $3,100.

3918 16th St., commercial remodel, Innovative Construction Concepts, $150,000.

4211 Avenue of the Cities, sign, Doyle Signs, $11,500.

4701 41st St., sign, Allen sign Co, $1,755.

ROCK ISLAND

Premier Rentals LLC, 4526-28 7th Ave., residential remodel, Lynch Contracting, $2,000.

Rock Island Township, 2827 7th Ave., institutional remodel, QC General, $3,900.

Future Capital LLC, 748 17th St., residential remodel, $38,000.

LRC Real Estate, 4015 6th Ave. 1 & 2, residential remodels, Ryan & Associates, $148,000.

Don Samuelson, 3115 36th Ave., residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $5,225.

Roadway Express, 3700 78th Ave. W., commercial addition, YRC Worldwide, $89,700.

Mike Funcher, 3840 46th Ave., commercial remodel, Amerco Real Estate Co., $500,000.

Bruce Bell, 515-17 26th St., residential remodel, Scott Construction, $2,000.

Mark Poulos, 1414 35th St., residential remodel, $5,000.

Roberto Cedeno, 501 6th St., residential remodel, $1,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Charles Dornfeld, 18715 Route 84 N., Cordova, new commercial building, Cleary Building Corp., $133,600.

Richard Brooks, 12929 224th St., Illinois City, pole building, RKE Construction, $20,250.

SCOTT COUNTY

Zack and Deanna Kovar, 24802 192nd St., Bettendorf, residential addition, $15,360.

MHGLH LL, 2302 Deer Ridge Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $185,660.

Jubencio Linares, 344 Lynnea Court, Eldridge, residential remodel, $21,030.

Edwards Construction, 325 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, residential remodel, $10,365.

Mike and Susan Boedeker, 44 Jacob Court. Eldridge, residential remodel, $18,855.

Starmark Custom Homes, 345 Hillside Drive. Eldridge, residential remodel, $18,000.

Lakeside Manor, 11325 140th St., Davenport, residential remodel, Lynch Contractors, $4,100.

Silverthorne Development, 5 Joan Rose Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $5,130.

Kyle Pfitzenmaier, 42 Cobblestone Lane, LeClaire, residential remodel, $12,180.

Bil Feldhahn, 17090 294th St., Long Grove, residential addition, Dan Mullanack, $46,440.

Mitch and Sue Marshall, 14355 115th St., Davenport, residential remodel, Von Maur Construction, $5,000.

