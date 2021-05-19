 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAILY RECORD
0 comments
topical

DAILY RECORD

  • Updated
  • 0

Permits

DAVENPORT

McCoy Homes, 6001 Duggleby Ave., single-family dwelling, $392,000.

Tim Tupper, 2211 E. 46th St., residential remodel, Durian Bldrs., $49,575.

Silverthorne Homes, 1120 Eagle’s Crest Dr., single-family dwelling, $339,000.

Jerome Jensen, 1506 Kenosha Court, deck, Veteran’s choice Contracting, $16,000.

QCNRS LLC, 4700 E. 56th St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $211,998.

Second Wind LLC, 2211 E. 52nd St., commercial remodel, QC Const. Services, $89,000.

Herzfeldt Family Trust, 2822 Davenport Ave., residential addition, QC General, $29,000.

HLC, 8320 N. Harrison St., commercial remodel, Bush Const., $214,497.

Diamond Bldrs. of Davenport, 1420 Olde Brandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $168,200.

Tri-City Jewish Center, 2215 E. Kimberly Rd., institutional remodel, Russell Const., $1,232,990.

Jill Bonjour, 1527 W. 36th St., pool, $4,200.

Lisa Bellomy, 2618 Fillmore Lane, deck, $4,546.56.

Diamond Bldrs. of Davenport, 1320 Olde Brandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $162,200.

Diamond Bldrs. of Davenport, 1250 Olde Brandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $162,200.

Heather Rentz, 1359 W. 51st St., pool, $7,900.

Barb Borden, 1428 Sturdevant St., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $25,485.

Pete Pettit, 325 E. Dover Court, deck, $5,808.

Dave Hall, 2824 E. Hayes St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $6,617.

JJA LLC, 8140 N. Harrison St., commercial remodel, Daxon Const., $774,367.

Dan Jensen, 1211 College Ave., residential remodel, Daxon Const., $774,367.

Pearson Enterprises of the Quad Cities, 1840 Cromwell Circle, residential addition, Pearson Bldg. Pursuits, $115,800.

Matt Williams, 2722 E. 46th St., pool, $30,000.

Mike Tandy, 6135 Spring Circle, residential remodel, Pearson Bldg. Pursuits, $14,400.

Brandon Kerr, 6512 Lillie Ave., residential remodel, Pearson Bldg. Pursuits, $23,875.

Chad Pieper, 6281 Northwest Blvd., pool, $8,964.

Greg Weber, 4232 Winding Hill Rd., deck, Pearson Bldg. Pursuits, $4,000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker announces Illinois infrastructure improvement plans

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News