DAILY RECORD

Permits
DAVENPORT
McCoy Homes, 6001 Duggleby Ave., single-family dwelling, $392,000.
Tim Tupper, 2211 E. 46th St., residential remodel, Durian Bldrs., $49,575.
Silverthorne Homes, 1120 Eagle’s Crest Dr., single-family dwelling, $339,000.
Jerome Jensen, 1506 Kenosha Court, deck, Veteran’s choice Contracting, $16,000.
QCNRS LLC, 4700 E. 56th St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $211,998.
Second Wind LLC, 2211 E. 52nd St., commercial remodel, QC Const. Services, $89,000.
Herzfeldt Family Trust, 2822 Davenport Ave., residential addition, QC General, $29,000.
HLC, 8320 N. Harrison St., commercial remodel, Bush Const., $214,497.
Diamond Bldrs. of Davenport, 1420 Olde Brandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $168,200.
Tri-City Jewish Center, 2215 E. Kimberly Rd., institutional remodel, Russell Const., $1,232,990.
Jill Bonjour, 1527 W. 36th St., pool, $4,200.
Lisa Bellomy, 2618 Fillmore Lane, deck, $4,546.56.
Diamond Bldrs. of Davenport, 1320 Olde Brandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $162,200.
Diamond Bldrs. of Davenport, 1250 Olde Brandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $162,200.
Heather Rentz, 1359 W. 51st St., pool, $7,900.
Barb Borden, 1428 Sturdevant St., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $25,485.
Pete Pettit, 325 E. Dover Court, deck, $5,808.
Dave Hall, 2824 E. Hayes St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $6,617.
JJA LLC, 8140 N. Harrison St., commercial remodel, Daxon Const., $774,367.
Dan Jensen, 1211 College Ave., residential remodel, Daxon Const., $774,367.
Pearson Enterprises of the Quad Cities, 1840 Cromwell Circle, residential addition, Pearson Bldg. Pursuits, $115,800.
Matt Williams, 2722 E. 46th St., pool, $30,000.
Mike Tandy, 6135 Spring Circle, residential remodel, Pearson Bldg. Pursuits, $14,400.