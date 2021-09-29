DAILY RECORD

Permits
ROCK ISLAND
Spray Tech Leasing Corp., 1123 8th Ave., pole bldg., Valley Const., $407,000.
Ed Moereno, 809 17th St., residential addition $25,000.
Cathy Terrell, 605 10th St., residential addition, $10,000.
Cathy Terrell, 605 10th St., deck, $3,000.
Clayton Peterson, 1202 21st St., Werner Restoration, residential remodel, $4,000.
Firstar FAC/Elliman-Beitl, 1600 5th Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $200,000.
Jesus Cervantes Aguilera, 929 2nd St., residential remodel, $2,750.
Tim Sparkman, 3700. 15th St., residential remodel, Pearson Enterprises of the Quad Cities, $56,500.
Hitchcock Enterprises, 919-921 20th St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $6,300.
George Fergley, 1611 21st St., residential remodel, $47,000.
Yvonne Kerr, 1227 11th St., residential remodel, $2,700.
Jeff Lam, 1322 14th St., residential addition, $4,500.
Wallace Schwahn, 1224 34th Ave., deck, QC General, $6,800.
Jason Morgan, 1718 2nd Ave., residential addition, QCA Professional Contractors, $1,600.
Augustana College, 733 35th St., institutional remodel, Tri City Electric, $3,345.
South R.I. Township, 4330 11th St., sign, Acme Sign Co. $33,000.
R.I. Industrial Partners LLC, 101 13th Ave., sign, Lillicrap Inc., $5,765.
7-Eleven, 1700 18th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $9,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Minn. Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, new commercial, Adolfson & Peterson, $81,445.
Kristin Kerr, 26819 80th Ave., N., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $325,679.
Chris and Susan Hebel, 22124 66th Ave., N., Port Byron, decks, $11,701.
Hank Wells, 1619 172nd St., East Moline, new commercial, $150,000.
Dave Berhenke, 3601 188th St., E. Moline, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $400,000.
Dave and Brenda Seyller, 5107 181st St. N., pole bldg., Sunrise Post & Frame, $34,000.
Jon Gosa, 18230 50th Ave. C., E. Moline, pool, $2,880.
Ron Fargo, 15800 53rd St., Milan, residential addition, $14,400.
Neven Fenton, 11523 9th St., Milan, deck, $2,000.
Julie Wancket, 11802 9th St., Milan, pool, JJ Elite Installations, $6,995.
Tery McDowell, 8525 95th Ave., Taylor Ridge, deck, $10,000.
Mike Fowler, 13509 238th St. W., Illinois City, pole bldg., $8,330.
Gowri Purighalla, 9500 154th St., Taylor Ridge, residential addition Goebel Const., $75,900.
James Verbeke, 11801 315th St., Illinois City, pool and deck, $9,250.