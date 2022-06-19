DAILY RECORD

MOLINE
2750 11th Ave., deck, $3,500.
509 18th Ave., residential remodel, $12,000.
1317 34th Ave. A, residential addition, Chumbley Custom Builder, $69,000.
Hazelwood Homes, 3509 12th St. Court, single-family dwelling, $353,700.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Minnesota Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, new commercial, Adolfson & Peterson, $552,650.
Steve Simpson, 12828 277th St. N., Hillsdale, residential remodel, MidAmerica Basement, $17,500.
Melinda Gerard, 28801 Rt. 2 N., Hillsdale, single-family dwelling, $463,453.
Deere & Co., One John Deere Rd., Moline, commercial renovation, Russell Const., $3,311,076.
Dean Mathias, 745 Hillcrest, Milan, residential addition, QC General, $39,100.
Ryan Mackin, 6305 153rd Ave., Milan, pole bldg., Menke Const., $39,000.
5710 136th Ave., Taylor Ridge, single-family dwelling, $224,723.50.
Rachael Criddle, 11608 25th St. W., Milan, deck, $4,000.
Mike Mortenson, 17314 322 St. W., Illinois City, residential remodel, Werner Restoration, $80,000.
Courtney Toland, 22800 178th Ave., Cordova, residential addition, $133,478.
Charles Jasper, 18824 River Rd., Cordova, deck and residential additions, $99,795.
Ben Weber, 23800 80th Ave., Port Byron, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $15,715.
Dan Meloan, 26111 122nd Ave., Port Byron, residential addition, Shabby to Chic, $370,300.
21727 Rt. 2 /92, Port Byron, single-family dwelling, DC Electric, $450,000.
5311 262nd St., Hillsdale, residential addition, $2,880.
Todd Stegmiller, 6009 92nd Ave., Milan, single-family dwelling, Red Oak Custom Homes, $569,000.
Bill and Rebecca Hall, 9010 Rt. 150, Coal Valley, deck, $2,400.
Nichole Wistedt, 16407 132nd St., Reynolds, pole bldg., $80,000.
Cheryl Miller, 9305 98th St. W., Andalusia, pole bldg., Sunrise Post & Frame, $42,000.
ELDRIDGE
Edgebrooke Homes, 220 W. Torrey Pines Dr, single-family dwelling, $154,605.00.
Oetzmann Builders, 108 W. Pinehurst Dr, new residential, single-family dwelling, $105,976.20.
Johnson Construction, 237 W. Torrey Pines Dr., single-family dwelling, $188,535.60.
Callahan Construction Inc, 201 N. 4th Ave, residential addition, $61,076.40.
Lank Construction, 600 E. LeClaire Rd., commercial remodel, John Schultz, $91,500.00.
Bureau County Pool Builders, 508 S. 9th Ave., pool, Kevin Sanders, $2,983.20.
C.E. Gleeson Constructors, 300 Sloppertown Rd, new commercial, R & L Carriers, $9,857,191.65.
C.E. Gleeson Constructors, 300 Sloppertown Rd, new commercial, R & L Carriers, $2,976,360.35.
C.E. Gleeson Constructors, 300 Sloppertown Rd, new commercial, R & L Carriers, $821,530.00.
Callahan Construction, 201 N. 4th Ave., new residential, owner, $1,917,538.00.
Oetzmann Builders, 106 Colonial Dr, single-family dwelling, $171,172.00.
Corene Feddersen, 504 S. 7th St, pool, $4,570.64.
Silverthorne Homes, 1901 S. 5th St., single-family dwelling, owner, $110,353.00.
BUSINESS LICENSES
BETTENDORF
G.A.L. Auction Service, 1876 Tam-O-Shanter Dr., issued in May.
DAVENPORT
Fastenal Co., 5111 Tremont Ave., issued in May.
Associated Materials LLC, 1927 Comenitz Dr., issued in May.
ISA Balloon Design and More, 108 2nd St., issued in May.