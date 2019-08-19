Permits
SCOTT COUNTY
Steve Daxon, 19490 258th Ave., Bettendorf, residential remodel, Daxon Construction, $15,000.
Darrell Norton, 22410 Great River Road, LeClaire, residential addition, Steven Miller BlDrive $128,784.
John and Pat Smith, 22915 Great River Road, LeClaire, residential remodel, Kelly Construction, $38,556.
Aaron Schwartz, 25200 267th St., Princeton, residential remodel, Wilford Construction, $11,820.
Eric Kline, 29186 162nd Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, $79,125.
SILVIS
Paul and Melinda Thorngren, 755 9th Ave., residential addition, $26,584.
Robert and Vicky Buller, 1020 16th St., Court, pool, Bureau Co. Pool Bldrs., $4,926.
Greenridge Properties, 1201 22nd Ave. C, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1203 22nd Ave. C, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1207 22nd Ave. C, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1209 22nd Ave. C, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1211 22nd Ave. C, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1213 22nd Ave. C, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1215 22nd Ave. C, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Rogan Scale LLC, 400 Devils Glen Road, issued in July.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Car Way USA LLC, 5401 Elmore Ave., issued in July.
Prince Enterprises, 6733 Northwest Blvd., issued in July.
ELDRIDGE
Portico Homes, 1118 5th St., single-family dwelling, $147,219.60.
Diamond Builders, 145 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $140,692.
Diamond Builders, 105 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $115,354.80.
Lage Construction, 950 Muirfield Circle, single-family dwelling, $198,831.60.
Johnson Construction, 770 E. Pinehurst Drive single-family dwelling, $195,993.60.
MOLINE
4101 John Deere Road, commercial remodel, Truss Plus Inc., $60,000.
4327 Avenue of the Cities, commercial remodel, QC Construction. Service, $14,800.
1231 5th Ave., commercial remodel, Carlos Custom built Cabinets, $28,677.
1810 5th Ave., commercial remodel, Chumbley Construction, $6,900.
1620 25th Ave., deck, $1,500.
3519 51st St., deck, QC General, $6,400.
4512 22nd Ave., deck, Dan Henell Construction, $9,585.
1851 34th St., residential remodel, Reuther Construction, $1,752.
2334 30th St., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Bldrs., $22,200.
419 23rd Ave., residential addition, $10,080.
5403 16th Ave., residential addition, $6,720.
414 43rd St., residential addition, QC General, $19,000.
810 20th Ave., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Bldrs., $36,300.
2750 12th Ave., residential addition, Advanced Construction. & Improvement, $19,500.
4129 28th Ave., pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $46,000.
6044 34th Ave. A Court, residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction Co., $54,836.
433 5th Ave., residential remodel, Habitat For Humanity-QC, $16,000.
201 16th Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $21,110.
841 18th Ave. A., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $15,200.
1531 47th Ave. #5, sign, Acme Sign Co., $2,575.
900 36th Ave., sign, Nesper Sign Advertising, $31,000.
ROCK ISLAND
Robin and Michael Friestad Trust, 9 Watch Hill Road, residential addition, Juan Ortiz, $4,000.
Dave Brasmer, 3608 9th St., residential addition, Mullanack Builders, $13,000.
Jeff Miller, 1846 9th St., residential addition, $10,000.
Word of Life Christian Church, 1804 7th Ave., institutional remodel, All In One Building & Remodeling, $15,000.
Don Wolgast, Jr., 1231 20th St., residential remodel, White Oak Building and Remodeling, $8,500.
A.L. Carter, Jr., 1816 11th St., residential remodel, $1,000.
Ray Palm, 1604 88th Ave. W., residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $4,560.
Liberty M. Inc., 3402 78th Ave. W., commercial addition, Iossi Construction, $85,500.
Liberty M. Inc., 3402 78th Ave. W., commercial remodel, Ryan Companies US, $485,100.
Dianna Mae Cappaert, 1208-10 36th St., residential remodel, Shaffer Construction, $2,200.
James Overton, 531 24th St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $10,000.
Gary Wolber, 4066 28th Ave., residential addition, Energy Consultants Group, $17,300.
Nyayiragiji Johnapelte, 2523-2525 6th Ave., multi-family remodel, Tell Builers, $116,000.
DeLaCerda House Inc., 1219 3rd Ave., residential remodel, Teel Builders, $28,477.
Future Capital LLC, 2330 46th St. Court, residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $8,000.
Richard Nunez, 2554 19th Ave., residential remodel, Backyard Vinyl Co., $8,000.
Norval Morgan, 807 43rd St., residential remodel, Calderon Construction, $15,000.
Fred Woller III, 910 33rd Ave., deck, Vogue Marketing, $7,000.
Fred Woller III, 1225 37th St., residential remodel, FW Property Maintenance, $17,500.
The Jackson Group LLC, 1628 5th St., residential remodel, $11,000.
William Wardell, 608-610 26th St., residential remodel, Bill’s Home Improvement, $1,000.
Jennifer Swink, 2019 42nd St., residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $1,500.
Kooshtard Property V LLC, 501 24th St., sign, Quincy Electrical sign Co., $9,300.
DAVENPORT
3D Visionz Inc., 1724 W. 15th St., residential remodel, $22,500.
Central States Conference Corp., 1518 Fillmore St., deck, $3,000.
Vickie Farnum Revocable Trust, 3230 W. 16th St., residential remodel, Bob Lank Construction, $15,500.
Collins Concrete LTD., 7217 Northwest Blvd., new commercial, $87,000.
Collins Concrete LTD., 7217 Northwest Blvd., new commercial, $78,500.
Collins Concrete LTD., 7217 Northwest Blvd., new commercial, $76,500.
Susan Dechert, 6401 Utica Ridge Road, deck, Sampson Construction, $9,000.
Jim and Mary Stoakes, 2864 Fairhaven Road, residential remodel
Marva Lewis, 1498 W. 29th St., residential addition, Terrell Construction, $17,500.
Revive Holdings LLC, 5374 Eastern Ave., new commercial, Russell Construction, $1,746,756.
Revive Holdings LLC, 5374 Eastern Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $671,430.
Hy-Vee, 1823 E. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, $6,280,000.
Beth Everett-Van Vooren, 3616 May Lane, deck, $1,500.
Pat and Tom Lyngholm Family Trust, 509 W. 31st St., residential addition, D & K Products, $17,500.
Davenport Community Schools, 1414 E. Locust St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $3,574.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, 828 Brady St., commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $155,000.
Premier Commercial Condominium LLC, 3694 W. 83rd St., new commercial, $585,000.
Oceanside50Five LLC, 606 W. 9th St., residential remodel, $2,000.
Dan and Sandra Hirstein, 2809 E. 44th St., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $16,400.
Kai and Diane Mayne, 5802 Stephen Circle, deck, Lovewell Fence, $6,144.
Mary and Daniele Baugh, 1308 Gaines St., deck, $2,000.
Thoa Nguyen, 1640 Olde Brandy Lane, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $6,375.
Jose Mendoza, 3403 W. 29th St., deck, $1,800.
Nicole and Rich Goff, 5609 Hidden Valley Drive pool, $15,000.
Steve and Jodi Schutters, 2305 N. Thornwood Ave., pool, $2,300.
Dan Dolan Homes, 6469 Fairhaven Road, single-family dwelling, $189,900.
Rebecca Johnson, 1341 W. 15th St., residential addition, coach House Garages, $18,849.
Rina and Ajay Upadhyay, 2203 W. 59th St., residential addition, Thoms Construction, $50,000.
Alice Cornett, 2938 Harrison St., deck, KK Construction. & Rentals, $9,000.
Doug Ayers, 2025 W. 3rd St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $18,750.
Andy and Mica Frandsen, 3807 Fernwood Court, residential addition, $5,200.
Dawn Evans and Jay Roelandt, 6522 W. River Drive deck, $3,000.
Culver’s Restaurant, 3400 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Campbell Construction, $171,000.
John and Deb Herman, 6135 Deere Creek Lane, pool, $11,252.
Jason Bock, 67 Forest Road, residential addition, Faulhaber Custom Homes, $68,000.
Lynda Norman, 1540 Rockingham Road, deck, $2,500.
Nick and Teri Maxwell, 1429 W. Kimberly Road, deck, $1,200.
Pearson Building Pursuits, 1840 Cromwell Circle, residential remodel, $42,800.
Chad Kearney, 1510 Spring Green Drive deck, $6,000.
Jim and Kathy Batten, 1115 N. Utah Ave., residential addition, $68,000.
Jim Hayes, 715 Waverly Road, residential remodel, Iossi Construction, $28,566.
Larry Pithan, 1249 W. 63rd St., residential addition, Pearson Building Pursuits, $34,000.
Portillo’s, 2741 E. 53rd St., commercial addition, Needham Excavating, $215,000.
Keith and Jenifer Furness, 3702 Kathleen Way, pool, Pleasure Pools, $34,500.
Pam Petersen and Tom McDaniel, 820 W. 15th St., residential remodel, $1,000.
Great Midwest Seafood, 5406 Sheridan St., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $29,300.
Jeff Sindt, 3720 W. 46th St., pool, Pleasure Pools, $30,850.
Minh Lai, 11 Woodview Way, single-family dwelling, $468,000.
Assumption High School, 1020 W. Central Park Ave., new institutional, Bush Construction Co., $1,097,590.
Future Capital, 1957 Claussen St., deck, Maintenance Pro Team, $1,500.
JP Condon, 6113 Christie Court, single-family dwelling, $205,900.
Bill Fisher, 1819 E. 58th St., pool, Countryside Pool & Spa, $33,000.
Palmer College, 1000 Brady St., institutional remodel, Estes Construction, $517,052.
Pearson Building Pursuits, 6153 Christie Court, single-family dwelling, $233,000.
UICCU, 3902 Brady St., new commercial Build To Suit, $2,277,460.
Boog Home Repair, 1709 Christie St., residential remodel, $25,500.
Dan Lorentzen, 4846 Fairhaven Court, residential addition, $18,000.
Micah and Suzette Jacques, 323 W. 63td St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $21,122.
Bryan and Melissa Speth, 5868 Stephen Circle, pool, $10,000.
Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, $357,500.
Jim and Alison Tremaine, 2728 Edgewild Drive, residential addition, Energy Consultants Group, $12,074.
Linda Doellinger, 1102 W. 57th Place, deck, Carr Construction, $3,600.
Mike and Rebecca Wiesse, 2512 Fulton Ave., deck, Silvercreek Construction, $22,000.
Tim Byers, 2022 W. 10th St., residential addition, $5,500.