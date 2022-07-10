 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY RECORD

BETTENDORF

Justin Seifert, 4420 Richmond Ct., residential addition, $64,500.

3319 Adele Lane, residential addition, Sampson Const., $35,000.

Dan Sweborg, 29 Oakbrook Dr., residential addition, $104,250.

Rainbow International of the Quad Cities, 428 26 ½ St., residential remodel, $41,786.

1425 19th St., residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $30,513.

Connie Gibeau, 811 Holmes St., residential remodel, $8,287.

3403 Devils Glen Rd., residential remodel, Applestone Homes, $190,000.

5315 Hugo Rd., residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $5,510.

2140 53rd Ave., residential remodel, Russell Const., $185,519.

17 Wildwood Trail, residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $25,000.

3860 Middle Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $505,000.

1721 Spruce Hills Dr., residential remodel, WRS Const., $1,000.

6944 Grove Crossing, residential remodel, Moose Ridge Const., $199,662.

2611 State St., commercial remodel, CWIOWA LLC, $85,500.

6607 Friendship Path, deck, Sampson Const., $24,000.

Justin Brown, 1459 Plum Tree Rd., deck, $3,000.

Amanda Ahern, 6257 Cattail Lane, deck, $2,700.

Rick Rohret, 3418 Greenbrier Dr., deck, $4,500.

Linda Corbin, 4685 Trails End Rd., deck, $10,000.

Lee and Joan Good, 2135 23rd St., deck, $2,000.

Shannon Ford, 1121 31st St., deck, $7,500.

4093 Grayhawk Court, deck, Pfitz’s Fence & Deck, $25,000.

Richard Wells, 2035 Bellevue Ave., residential addition, $50,000.

6177 Whispering Hill Dr., residential addition, Faulhaber Const., $10,000.

4434 Stone Haven Dr., residential addition, Erdman Const., $16,000.

Randall Brekke, 2338 Central Ave., residential addition, $10,000.

Alan Place, 5510 Willmeyer Dr., residential addition, $10,098.

Michelle Franklin, 4420 Squire Ct., residential addition, $3,200.

908 Hillside Dr., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $33,837.

3692 Moencks Rd., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $24,681.

Jane Bailey, 1514 Lincoln Ct., pool, $6,000.

6177 Whispering Hill Dr., pool, Faulhaber Const., $70,000.

1702 Susan Court, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $65,000.

Spencer Jewell, 2610 Heather Glen Ave., pool, $26,300.

Matt Melz, 6587 Prairie Grass Lane, pool, $75,000.

3200 Ridge Pointe, new commercial, Build To Suit, $2,079,011.

6906 Competition Court, new commercial, Build To Suit, $770,743.

4185 Tanglewood Rd., single-family dwelling, McManus Develop. Corp., $1,161,139.

4520 Lakeside Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $376,615.

6820 Timber Court, single-family dwelling, Applestone Homes, $425,000.

4047 Meadowlark Court, single-family dwelling, Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., $300,000.

5980 Julie Ann Rd., single-family dwelling, Vintage Homes, $700,000.

7119 Spring Creek Dr., single-family dwelling, Terry Knutsen Builder, $400,000.

3075 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $255,000.

3082 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.

3095 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.

3090 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.

3083 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $255,000.

3099 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $255,000.

3079 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.

3094 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.

3098 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.

