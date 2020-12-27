DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Mike Anspach, 7414 Pacific St., residential addition, $5,700.
311 Partners LLC, 311 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, $10,000.
Tanner and Kaylee Pugh, 1349 W. 49th St., residential addition, Suburban Const., $2,345.
Cordell and Jo Ann Vaught, 1704 Pershing Ave., residential addition, $16,000.
Doug and Debra Rowley Trust, 5603 Oakbrook Rd., deck, $11,000.
Marissa Ewing and David Haberkorn, 2530 N. Division, deck, $4,000.
Kurt Johnson, 4820 Torrey Pines Ct., pool, All Around Town Outdoor Services, $62,000.
Dave Broadie, 3103 N. Pine, deck, $6,000.
John and Clare Ullrich Trust, 5122 Eagle Ct., deck, Bettendorf Kitchen & Bath, $9,000.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1311 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $191,600.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1310 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $191,600.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1251 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $191,600.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1241 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $192,200.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1321 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $192,200.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1209 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $192,200.
Central Lofts LLC, 226 W. 3rd St., commercial remodel, $4,850.
Ayers & Sons LLC, 418 S. Clark St., deck, Iossi Const., $4,832.
City of Davenport, 321 Main St., residential remodel, Swanson Const., $660,480.
Rosa Sanchez, 1335 E. 9th St., residential addition, $16,000.
Genesis Health System, 5427 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.
Genesis Health System, 5429 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.
Genesis Health System, 5433 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.
Genesis Health System, 5431 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.
Genesis Health System, 5435 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.
Meghan Cornish Trust, 2040 Cromwell Circle, pool, $85,500.
Sandra Pestana, 1005 E. 15th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $4,200.
Jeff Snicker, 4021 Cresthill Dr., deck, $6,000.
Steve and Charlotte McGovern Trust, 1602 W. 68th St., deck, Lovewell Fence, $15, 230.
Steve and Lisa Verdon, 6246 Northwest Blvd., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $9,811.50.