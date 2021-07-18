DAILY RECORD

SCOTT COUNTY
Tom Karnish, 27602 Allens Grove Rd., Donahue, residential addition, IHRIG Works LLC, $37,248.
Patrick and Makalay Doherty, 9800 275th St. Place, Donahue, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $30,698.
Todd and Jenelle Dewilfond, 18616 110th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Curb Appeal, $11,967.
Robert Arnold, 14212. 111th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Charlie Hiest, $9,792.
Tyler and Nocole Bevard, 4 Sioux Court, Eldridge, deck, Wold Bros. Home Services, $3,600.
Jon Cole, 513 Park View Dr., Eldridge, residential addition, Hometown Plumbing & Heating, $8,500.
Jay Bemrick, 27070 230th Ave., Princeton, residential addition, $60,750.
Mark Regan, 32 Park Ave., Eldridge, deck, Ground Up Solutions, $4,500.
Mark Bowers, 27121 185th Ave., Eldridge, deck, DL Peterson Const., $11,820.
Bonnie Ohland, 6480 132nd St., Blue Grass, pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $9,000.
Dale Moses, 6476. 116th St., Blue Grass, pool, Gannon Pools & Spa, $22,000.
Carla Heim, 13414 81st Ave., residential addition, Tri State Carports, $6,000.
Shelly Moore, 12979 83rd Ave., Blue Grass, residential additions, B & W Home Improvement, $121,000.
Jack Keppy, 12165 255 St., Donahue, residential addition, Bill Milnes, $4,080.
Amanda Schneider, 403 Davenport St., Dixon, residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $3,185.
Al Blocker, 23940 85th Ave., Walcott, single-family dwelling, Top Angle Contractors, $138,500.
Duane Oltmann, 425 Mississippi Terr., LeClaire, residential additions, $18,240.
Core Designs, 29 Sandstone Ct., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, S208,653.
Eli Kincaid, 1004 Iowa Dr., LeClaire, residential remodel, DJR, $36,960.
Erica Miller, 1329 Wisconsin St., LeClaire, residential addition, $11,424.
Anna Wilson, 328 Holland St., LeClaire, residential remodel, Mark Wood Builder, $25,000.