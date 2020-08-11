DAILY RECORD

ELDRIDGE
Terry Jurisic, 316 W. Pinehurst Drive, residential remodel, QC Kitchens, $30,000.
Phil VanBlaricom, 732 s. 10th St., pool, $7,840.
Paula Schneckloth, 209 Golfview Drive, pool, $5,953.
Paula Schneckloth, 209 Golfview Drive, deck, $5,174.40.
Christine Lease, 208 W. Lincoln Road, residential addition, $2,376.
Morris Handley, 240 S. Cody Road, residential addition, $2,534.
Heather Khoury, 1225 W. Scott Court, pool, $4,572.
Karl Conabauer, 1551 W. Lincoln Road, residential addition, Oetzmann Builders, $3,326.
John and Sarah Manthy, 851 Stonebridge Circle, residential addition, $36,960.
Diamond Builders, 142 Muhs Circle, single-family residence, $125,063.40.
Vince Hill, 204 S. 8th St., deck, E K Custom Works, $3,036.
Liz Solis-Willis, 3200 Hunter Lane, pool, $6,151.20.
Joe Koser, 1011 W. Scott St., residential remodel, $12,078.
Kim Warhurst, 220 W. Pinehurst Drive, pool, $5,671.
Cami Black, 612 St. Andrews Circle, pool, QC Auto Pools, $11,404.
Tim and Abby Mussmann, 3224 S. 26th Ave., residential remodel, QC Construction Service, $2,970.
Diamond Builders, 150 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $131,604.
Diamond Builders, 122 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $125,868.60.
Ashley Atkins, 115 N. 6th St., pool, Pleasure Pools, $5,953.
Dave Prochaska Construction, 337 W. Torrey Drive, single-family residence, $189,793.20.
SCOTT COUNTY
Encore Homes, 113 Park View Drive, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $132,426.
Encore Homes, 605 Titus Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $139,411.
Encore Homes, 607 Titus Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $146,614.
Forest View LLC, 11 Welcome Center Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $148,052.
Forest View LLC, 14 Welcome Center Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $157,108.
Tim Dolan, 25110 189th St., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, $290,007.
Edgebrooke Homes LLC, 19462 250th Ave., Pleasant Valley, single-family dwelling, $257,525.
Starmark Custom Home, 342 hillside Drive, Eldridge, residential remodel, $27,600.
Dale Vonthun, 211 Oak St., LeClaire, residential remodel, Ehrecke Construction, $1,520.
Joel Fullmer, 1431 Glenwood Drive, LeClaire, residential remodel, $5,200.
Leslie Dow, 425 Wisconsin St., LeClaire, residential remodel, $8,580.
Allison Niendiek, 1202 Iowa Drive, LeClaire, residential remodel, $9,000.
Troy Murphy, 614 W. Main, Lone Tree, residential addition, Corson Construction, $6,720.
Jason Shannon, 23535 180th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Mark Kuesel Construction, $27,720.
Rich and Cindy Farwell, 19163 247th Ave., Bettendorf, residential remodel, Home Improvement Innovations, $20,300.
Cody and Lynn Flatt, 19266 252nd Ave., Bettendorf, residential remodel, Edgebrooke Homes, $5,736.
Brent and Sarah Clausen, 19310 251st Ave., Bettendorf, residential remodel, Edgebrooke Homes, $8,050.
Travis Henningsen, 29395 170th Ave., Long Grove, residential remodel, $60,000.
Don and Karen McClintock, 410 S. Woodlawn Road, Long Grove, deck, M&I Construction, $8,550.
Medic EMS, 107 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, commercial deck, Lage Construction, $4,200.
Dan and Karen Kanakares, 14257 113th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Cleary Building Corp., $24,480.
Jeremy and Courtney Peiffer, 9259 114th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, $17,100.
Darrell and Maryann Navratil, 12242 Coon Hunters Road, Blue Grass, residential addition, $10,800.
Rob Rupp and Barb Zronik-Siefert, 30 E. Timberline Drive, residential remodel, Hardy Lawn Furniture, $4,896.
Don Kopf, 8989 241st St., DeWitt, residential addition, Conner Construction, $21,096.
Jay Olson, 18958 Great River Road, LeClaire, residential addition, Blaze Restoration, $7,200.
Ben and Amanda Earwood, 1101 Fenno Drive, Riverdale, residential addition, $5,610.
Nic Schemmel, 17449 267th St., Long Grove, residential addition, $55,488.
SILVIS
James and Rhonda McGlaughlin, 405 15th St., deck, Burney Home Maintenance, $3,500.
Dennis King, 1120 16th St. Court, pool, Pleasure Pools and Spas, $9,349.
Stacy & Gloria Bollinger, 605 18th St., residential addition, $4,500.
Tom Bashaw, 237 9th St., pool, $5,000.
Bob and Joelle Michaels, 1101 Crosstown Ave., residential remodel, $2,800.
Mike and Leslie Vickerman, 1111 16th St. Court, pool, QCA Pools & Spas, $6,990.
Nathen and Jennifer Paxton, 211 5th St., deck, $2,600.
Scott and Holly Landry, 511 A. 13th Ave., residential addition, $10,000.
Gary Hodge Inc., 1112 33rd Ave. Circle, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
Bob and Vicky Buller, 1020 16th St. Court, residential remodel, DJR Maintenance & Remodel, $5,700.
Hazelwood Homes Inc., 900 17th Ave., single-family dwelling, $272,500.
Charles and Chris Lambrecht, 3200 12th St. Court N., residential remodel, D&K Products, $4,032.
Bob and Dianna Scott, 15418 18th Ave. Court, residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $15,058.
Uriel Aguirre, 1005 12th St., deck, $1,700.
Genesis Health, 855 Illini Drive, commercial addition, Treiber Construction, $295,000.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Nerd HQ LLC, 102 E. Kimberly Road, issued in July.
Luxury Whitening & Gems, 2906 W. Central Park, issued in July.
Exclusive Barber and Beauty, 1536 W. Locust St., issued in July.
Tha Glam Shop, 1203 Jersey Ridge Road, issued in July.
Sprint, 3875 Elmore Ave., issued in July.
My Girl Beauty & Co., 1225 E. River Drive, issued in July.
DAVENPORT
Grunwald Land Development, 4704 W. 11th St., single-family dwelling, $234,500.
Grunwald Land Development, 4704 W. 12th St., single-family dwelling, $241,800.
Midwest Palms LLC, 6524 Lillie Ave., single-family dwelling, $265,958.
Metroplains Partners, 400 W. River, Drive, new commercial, Build To Suit, $492,275.
Roger Spratt, 5102 W. Locust St., residential addition, $13,469.
Scott Roehlk, 1017 N. Vermont Ave., single-family dwelling, Sampson Builders, $420,000.
QC South Lands Equity Investments LLC, 6280 Elmore Ave., new commercial JB Robertson Construction, $1,400,300.
Genesis Health Systems, 1227 E. Rusholme St., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $219,000.
Emerson Holdings LLC, 220 Emerson Place, commercial remodel, QC Construction Services, $182,000.
Genesis Health System, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $620,990.
Faith Pinault, 1 Northwest Crossing, residential addition, Faulhaber Custom Homes, $15,000.
Ramos Properties, 1102 E. Rusholme St., residential remodel, $20,000.
Mike Zemo, 4535 W. 13th St., pool, QCA Pools, $3,000.
Dave Courtney, 2549 Boies Ave., residential addition, $10,000.
Matt Stroupe, 4608 El Rancho Drive, pool, Pleasure Pools, $5,000.
Living Trust Nehlsen, 3336 W. Central Park Ave., residential remodel, $14,900.
Scott Moore, 1817 W. 36th St., deck, $18,00.
Jerry Dean Waldron, 4006 Cresthill Drive, residential remodel, $27,500.
US Bank National Association, 2415 Davie St., residential remodel, Shipley/Guizar Construction, $12,000.
XL Development, 2633 N. Zenith Ave., residential remodel, R3 Construction, $10,500.
Amy Petersen, 2226 N. Nevada Ave., residential remodel, $3,000.
Kandila Family Revocable Trust, 1315 Jersey Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Clark Design and Development, $27,000.
Shawn LaBarge, 3003 W. 69th St., residential remodel, Beirne Builders, $61,000.
LLC Ray-Glo Dairy, 1831 Grand Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $20,000.
Tom Burr, 625 Utah Ave., residential addition, $22,000.
Perry and Joshua Stock, 1632 W. 13th St., pool, $7,918.
John Wolfram, 3030 Oak St., pool, $6,500.
Dave Smith, 2700 W. 66th St., residential addition, Iossi Construction, $50,026.
LLC Anchor Properties, 2724 Brady St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $2,000.
Licandro Management, 515 Ripley St., residential remodel, alliance Contracting, $50,000.
Kelly Perez, 719 Tremont Ave., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $19,000.
Charles White, 2621 LeClaire St., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $22,000.
Jackson D. Frerichs Revocable Trust, 4927 Hamilton Drive, pool, All Around Rown Outdoor Services, $70,000.
Eleanor Burnette and Adam Thiele, 2036 Warren St., residential remodel, $3,100.
John Linnberg and JoAnne McAleer, 924 E. Locust St., deck, $5,000.
Pennytwo LLC, 321 E. 7th St., deck, James Costello Builders, $20,000.
Danielle Weiland, 1824 W. 37th St., pool, $4,000.
Bob Montgomery, 3115 W. 65th St., pool, $10,546.49.
Jason Gravert, 1102 W. 60th St., residential addition, Midwest Compete construction, $15,000.
Tom Carroll, 6401 Utica Ridge Road, deck, Sampson Construction, $4,900.
Ron Loetz, 1450 W. 39th St., deck, D&K Products, $12,730.
Nathan and Kellie Byrd, 1401 N. Utah Ave., pool, Pleasure Pools, $35,000.
Matt and Melissa Trumbo, 1568 Olde Brandy Lane, deck, $3,500.
Saysha Bolden, 20 Lakeside Circle, deck, $3,100.
Vernon Teague, 1420 W. 59th St., residential addition, $3,500.
Cheryl Riley, 1961 E. 48th Court, deck, JMC Remodeling, $13,000.
Larry Brown, 2540 E. Central Park Ave., pool, $6,100.
Rowland Fraser, 3306 Marquette St., residential remodel, MI Construction, $8,300.
Alan Morrison, 4928 Woodland Ave., deck, $6,000.
Hafner Properties, 6040 Northwest Blvd., residential remodel, Hafner Brothers Construction, $30,000.
Susan Coffin, 1805 E. 46th St., deck, $1,500.
Colleen Berner, 3017 E. Kimberly Road, deck, Sampson Construction, $9,600.
Brad Fisk and Holly Boche, 2202E. 33rd St., pool, $7,000.
Brian Duff 2008 Revocable Trust, 2528 E. Hayes St., residential remodel, Iossi Construction, $16,811.
House To Home Property Solutions LLC, 912 W. Locust St., residential remodel, $31,000.
Jason Gravert, 1102 W 60th St., residential addition, $2,800.
Davenport Community School District, 622 S. Concord St., institutional remodel, Precision Builders, $1,894,600.
Jolene Moeller, 3815 E. 58th Court, residential addition, Mark Wood Builder, $68,450.
Craig Petersen, 2714 N. Pine St., pool, $6,000.
LWR Enterprises, 832 Tremont Ave., pool, $4,500.
Mindy Richards, 3331 Hobson Ave., residential addition, Iossi Construction, $42,502.
UHL Properties LLC, 1815 E. 31st St., residential remodel, Xtreme Renovations, $1,700.
Jake Storjohann, 2738 Kelling St., deck, $2,500.
Steve Ahrens, 3538 Shady Ridge Court, deck, Swensen Construction, $4,500.
Justin Heald, 2141 W. Pleasant St., residential remodel, $1,000.
Ballyvaughn Trust, 2629 Wood Lane, deck, Russell Construction, $28,840.
ROCK ISLAND
Renato Buenafe, 1845 45th St., residential remodel, Emergent Renovations, $12,000.
Roman Bonzon, 2911 8 ½ Ave., residential remodel, Kore Construction, $5,683.
Mike and Joann Mizeur, 4101-03 14th Ave, deck, Fowler Building, $8,770.
Jose Lao, 3242 39th Ave., residential addition, Foley Contracting, $60,182.59.
Bryan Pattschull, 816 20thth St., residential addition, $10,000.
Augustana College, 602 39th St., institutional addition, Hodge Construction, $17,500.
Gary Verville, 2506 38th Ave., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $9,500.
Tom Stontz, 2910 22nd Ave., residential remodel, Durian builders, $22,901.
R. I. Housing Authority, 5th Ave. & 8th St., single-family and multi-family dwellings, Carlson Brothers, $4,977.277.
R.I. Housing Authority, 715 6th Ave., single-family and multi-family dwellings, Carlson Brothers, $1,210,689.
Mike Neumann, 1807 13th St., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $10,500.
Kishanna Butler, 1500 9th St., residential addition, QC Fix It, $5,500.
Ruth Kalas, 53 Blackhawk Hills Drive, residential addition, Power Home Solar, $34,456.
LRC HV LLC, 320 44th St., commercial addition, $471,400.
Mike Quinones, 812 43rd St., residential remodel, Calderon Construction of RI, $8,000.
Augustana College, 3410 9 ½ Ave. institutional remodel, Hodge Construction, $38,000.
Wayne Clevenger, 3702 14th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $4,700.
MOLINE
5000 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, $300,000.
2900 River Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $103,245.
3928 12th Ave., commercial remodel, B&W Home Improvement, $141,323.
3925 18th St., commercial remodel, WRS Construction, $35,000.
3715 35th St., deck, D&K Home Products, $7,535.
3717 35th St., deck, D&K Home Products, $7,535.
3721 35th St., deck, D&K Home Products, $7,535.
3319 41st St., deck, Stoud Outdoor Services, $4,800.
1136 54th St., deck, $7,100.
1514 45th St., deck, $2,000.
2618 16th St., deck, $2,000.
1136 54th St., pool, $7,100.
4003 36th Ave. Court, residential addition, Powell & Co. Construction, $67,000.
3622 15th Ave. Court, residential remodel, $48,000.
2318 4th St., residential addition, $5,000.
3622 15th Ave. Court, residential remodel, $48,000.
508 19th Ave., residential addition, $37,206.
2010 1st St. A, sign, Doyle Signs, $5,200.
870 36th Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,718.
4500 16th St., sign, Galesburg Sign & Lighting, $3,500.
ROCK COUNTY ISLAND COUNTY
C. Whitsell, 13919 228th St., Cordova, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $257,000.
Tyson Foods, 28424 38th Ave. N., Hillsdale, new commercial, Gleeson Construction, $17,663,000.
Warren Pennington, 4729 230th St. N., Port Byron, pole bldg., $32,400.
Elizabeth Smoker, 294 Island Ave., East Moline, deck, $3,200.
Freddie Mac, 3923 14th St., Moline, residential remodel, $34,650.
Sandra Sisco, 3921 14th St., Moline, pole building, Sunrise Post & Frame, $24,000.
Mike O’Donnell, 11308 6th St., Milan, pool, $7,050.
Lisa Weber, 1629 110th Ave., Milan, deck, $3,840.
Erin Newcomer, 12805 28th St., Milan, residential addition, Trapkus Build, $21,500.
West Wind Corner, 15602 13th St., Milan, commercial remodel, $9,900.
Alex and Megan Doane, 11409 Ridge W., pool, $6,500.
Walt Schweiss, 9129 141st St., Taylor Ridge, residential remodel, $10,000.
J. Wedekind, 17818 322nd St. W., Illinois City, residential addition, Power Home Solar, $28,100.
Jason Wolfe, 24017 124th Ave., Illinois City, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $13,000.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.