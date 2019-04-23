Permits
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICESNES
West Lake Aquatics, 7620 Louis Rich Court, issued in March.
Player One Amusement Group, 3601 E. 53rd St., issued in March.
Stanton Optical, 3901 Brady St., issued in March.
Keisha Couture Boutique, 5901 Elmore, issued in March.
Holiday Photography LLC, 320 W. Kimberly Road, issued in March.
Master B’s Custom Tee’s, 114 W. 3rd St., issued in March.
ELDRIDGE BUSINESS LICENSES
Bliss & Backroads, 209 W. Franklin St., issued in March
ELDRIDGE BUILDING PERMITS
Terry Knutsen Builder, 2313 E. LeClaire Road, single-family dwelling, $172,326.
Oetzmann Builders, 806 S. 10th St., single-family dwelling, $156,829.20.
Chris Duncan, 329 W. Pinehurst Drive, pool, Sentry Pools, $12,830.40.
Darrin Guffey, 3204 S. 25th St., residential remodel, QC Const. Service, $6,000.
Roger Liebing, 951 Muirfield Circle, single-family dwelling, $183,829.80.
MOLINE
4011 Avenue of the Cities, commercial remodel, Graystone Builders, $11,100.
500 John Deere Road, commercial remodel, Estes Construction $312,415.
4500 53rd St., commercial remodel, $75,000.
3208 9th St., residential addition, Durham Construction $6,800.
428 43rd St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $38,400.
2435 53rd St. A., residential remodel, $16,300.
3103 15th St., residential remodel, $4,800.
1116 52nd St. Court, residential remodel, Powell Remodeling & Repair, $50,000.
738 22nd St. A., residential remodel, $35,000.
528 32nd Ave., residential addition, Iossi Construction $20,970.
4510 River Drive, residential addition, Chumbley Custom Builder, $150,500.
730 22nd Ave. Court, residential addition, Durham Const. $45,000.
3227 Avenue of the Cities, sign, Lange Sign Group, $2,060.
2935 4th Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,494.
3930 44th Ave. Drive, sign, Acme Sign Co., $1,750.
3904 16th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $7,450.
1610 39th Ave., sign, Mediaquest Sign Co., $10,000.
3930 16th St., sign, Anchor Sign, $9,938.