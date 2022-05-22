DAILY RECORD

Business Licenses
BETTENDORF
Prosper Salon, 1004 State St., issued in April.
DAVENPORT
Vivint, 4931 N. 330 W., issued in April.
Empire QC, 226 W. 3rd St., issued in April.
Couture Collection and Co., 1513 N. Harrison St., issued in April.
Quad Cities Liquidation, 1509 Harrison St., issued in April.
Kickin Kolor Genuiine Paint Store, 3718 Rockingham Rd., issued in April.
ELDRIDGE
The Twisted Brew, DBA as The Granary, 219 N 1st St., issued in April.
EZ Sports Academy, 219 N 1st St., issued in April.
Building Permits
ELDRIDGE
Silverthorne Homes, 1813 S 5th St, single-family dwelling, $97,482.00.
Diamond Builders, 215 W. Davenport St, single family dwelling, $127,135.80.
Diamond Builders, 217 W Davenport St, single-family dwelling, $127,571.40.
Diamond Builders, 1219 S 2nd St, single-family dwelling, $174,365.40.
Quality Custom Homes, 102 W. Torrey Pines Dr, single-family dwelling, $180,681.00.
D&K Home Products, 101 Muhs Circle, residential addition, Don Umland, $2,851.20.
Mitch Cunningham, 1804 S. 9th Ave, pool, Bureau County Pool Builders, $4,567.00.
SCOTT COUNTY
Mike and Jodi Arp, 19124 248th Ave., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, Pausch Const., $378,034.
Dennis Glew, 320 Manor Dr., Riverdale, pool, $20,000.
Mike Hays, 16595 255th St., Eldridge, residential addition, Iowa Solar, $25,000.
Kyle Eller, 27819 Cadda Rd., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Terry Knutsen, $249,205.
Schemmel and Barrett, 17449 267th St., Long Grove, pool, QCA Pools & Spas, $5,500.
EAST MOLINE
Palace Tap, 701-703 15th Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $17,000.
McCallum Real Estate, 450 30th Ave., residential remodel, Daeron LLC, $25,000.
Tammy Cornmesser, 922-24 15th Ave., commercial remodel, Streeter Const., $52,276.
Marisa and Tyler Lack, 3933 5th St., deck, $5,400.
CTLTC, 110 Ave. of the Cities, commercial addition, $12,000.
George Wadsager, 2007 13th St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $16,980.78.
DJ Props LLC and Corelogic, 1848 1st St., deck, Arcos Const., $1,900.
Streams Edge Properties, 3551 5th Ave., commercial remodel, Renier Const., $1,900,000.
Gabriel Johnsonb, 3025 17th St. Court, residential remodel, R.A. Masonary, $3,700.
Standard Forwarding LLC, 2925 Morton Drive, sign, Mediaquest Signs, $2,500.
Jill and Rick Deblieck, 107 Cliff Drive, residential addition, $29,808.
Dan Long, 3422 12th St., residential remodel, MidAmerica Basement Systems, $12,370.
Tony and Heidi Moreno, 723 15th AVe., commercial remodel, Mose-Co LLC, $50,000.
Jacqueline Owens, 530 Ave. of the Cities, residential remodel, Ellis Properties, $10,000.
Josh and Jenny Chien, 558 34th AVe., residential addition, Second Generation Garages, $30,000.
Brian and Tammy Sullivan, 2210 3rd St. B, deck, 123 Custom Home Services, $15,225.
Patricia Misfeldt, 543 15th Ave., residential addition, Construction and Home Improvement, $20,000.
QCA Holdings LLC, 2433 3rd St., deck, Sunshine Fence & Deck, $8,300.
SILVIS
J & T Rental, 2424 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2426 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2430 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2432 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2434 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
Todd and Melinda Sandoval, 1516 12th St., deck, Outdoor Concepts, $12,900.