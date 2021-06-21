DAILY RECORD

Dennis Ahrens, 6901 Cresthill Dr., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $8,890.
Tiffany Bossen, 2222 N. Gayman Ave., residential addition, $25,000.
Alex Vandegrift, 3617 N. Birchwood Ave., residential remodel, $1,800.
St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., commercial remodel, Bush Const., $370,097.
Carolyn Payne, 1504 Main St., residential remodel, $10,000.
Stan Grzyb, 3542 W. 29th St., residential remodel, $1,500.
MidAmerican Energy Co., 9005 Hillandale Rd., new commercial, Russell Const., $37,297,716.
Lloyd’s Plan Inc., 3717 Brady St., commercial remodel, $185,000.
XL Enterprises LLC, 1930 E. 46th St., residential addition, Aspen Homes, $73,020.
Jonhy Phillips, 4537 Brady St., commercial addition, Iowa Solar, $15,000.
Don W. England Trustee, 3518 Kimberly Downs Rd., multi-family remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $35,662.
Dave Smith, 2739 Duggleby Ave., single-family dwelling, Faulhaber Custom Homes, $365,364.
Dave King, 3807 E. 58th Ct., residential remodel, $8,000.
Ogad Properties LLC, 3170 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Link Const., $108,000.
Jean LaBelle, 3311 W. Lombard St., deck, $4,874.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 6452 Fairhaven, single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $189,900.
Brian Hansel, 6602 Lorton Ct., residential remodel, Red Box Design, $21,046.
Dan Kinker, 15 Hillcrest Ave., residential remodel, Merv Iossi & Son, $70,000.
Brandon Krusey, 2613 E. 50th St., residential addition Grne Solar, $28,262.
Dave Russell, 1534 W. 9th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $17,132.
Encore Homes, 4711 W. 12th St., single-family dwelling, Prochaska Const., $219,000.
4811 Willow Circle, residential remodel, McCoy Homes, $13,000.
Habitat For Humanity Quad Cities, 765 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $100,900.
Habitat For Humanity Quad Cities, 761 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $95,900.