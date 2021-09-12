 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
DAILY RECORD

Permits

BETTENDORF

Jason Taylor, 2120 Hollow View Dr., residential addition, $52,200.

Aspen Homes, 5612 W. Creekside Lane, residential addition, $21,700.

1591 Grant St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $687,225.

Rainbow International of the The Quad Cities, 1895 Tam-O-Shanter Dr., institutional remodel, $207,000.

Clark Design & Development, 7054 St. Ann Dr., residential remodel, $43,500.

Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3026 Mary Leigh Dr., residential remodel, $30,000.

Midwest Facilities & Const., 931 Middle Rd., residential remodel, $101,000.

Castillo Const., 4003 Tanglefoot Terr, residential remodel, $8,500.

1523 Grant St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $925,000.

Jacob Schadel, 3207 Devils Glen Rd., residential remodel, $2,500.

Zelnio Const., 4330 Tahoe Court, residential remodel, $18,000.

2300 53rd Ave., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $20,000.

1604 Grant St., commercial remodel, Wwrd LLC, $7,000.

1570 25th St., deck, Backyard Vinyl, $8,710.

Charles Ripley, 2700 Heather Glen Ave., deck, $1,500.

6916 Grove Crossing, deck, Silverthorne Devel. Group, $2,000.

Robert King, 1850 Kings Dr., deck, $3,000.

5323 Julie Ann Court, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $23,475.

Silverthorne Devel. Group, 7062 Grove Crossing Court, deck, $4,500.

3691 S. Hampton Dr., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $8,350.

Harry Harksen, 4160 Rolling Hills Dr., deck, $5,000.

3335 Lundy Lane, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $20,669.

Stephanie Smith, 26 Oakbrook Place, residential addition, $41,000.

908 30th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $38,237.

Tom Murrell Homes, 5863 Pigeon Creek Rd., single-family dwelling, $650,000.

Applestone Homes, 5281 Pigeon Creek Trail, single-family dwelling, $650,000.

Definitive Builders, 13 Crow Lake Place, single-family dwelling, $482,936.

Applestone Homes, 7112 Alvie Lane, single-family dwelling, $397,000.

CWIOWA LLC, 3636 Tanglewood Rd., single-family dwelling $71,000.

Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2952 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.

Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2956 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.

Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2948 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $145,000.

Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2960 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $145,000.

Aspen Homes, 4944 Lakeside Dr., single-family dwelling, $250,411.

5918 Willmeyer Dr., single-family dwelling, BM Bagby, $416,101.

2770 Middle Rd., new commercial, Russell Const., $3,358,982.

Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3026 Mary Leigh Dr., residential addition, $10,000.

Arby’s, 3525 Middle Rd., sign, G&G Lighting Maintenance, $12,000.

Geifman’s, 2900 Devils Glen Rd., sign, Nesper Sign Advertising, $10,648.

1351 Kimberly Rd., sign, Asi Signage Innovations, $49,807.

1228 Middle Rd., sign, Homeworks, sign, $4,835.

1604 Grant St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $5,350.

3535 Utica Ridge Rd., sign, Truss Plus, $6,900.

Manatt’s, 3923 State St., sign, $7,200.

3080 Lundy Lane, residential addition, R3 Const. LLC, $12,000.

4250 Apple Valley Dr., pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $33,000.

3861 Sheffield Court, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $64,000.

6137 Settlers Pointe Circle, pool Bpi Devel. Group, $60,000.

Jeff Kane, 1540 29th St., pool, $36,500.

