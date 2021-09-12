DAILY RECORD

Permits
BETTENDORF
Jason Taylor, 2120 Hollow View Dr., residential addition, $52,200.
Aspen Homes, 5612 W. Creekside Lane, residential addition, $21,700.
1591 Grant St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $687,225.
Rainbow International of the The Quad Cities, 1895 Tam-O-Shanter Dr., institutional remodel, $207,000.
Clark Design & Development, 7054 St. Ann Dr., residential remodel, $43,500.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3026 Mary Leigh Dr., residential remodel, $30,000.
Midwest Facilities & Const., 931 Middle Rd., residential remodel, $101,000.
Castillo Const., 4003 Tanglefoot Terr, residential remodel, $8,500.
1523 Grant St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $925,000.
Jacob Schadel, 3207 Devils Glen Rd., residential remodel, $2,500.
Zelnio Const., 4330 Tahoe Court, residential remodel, $18,000.
2300 53rd Ave., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $20,000.
1604 Grant St., commercial remodel, Wwrd LLC, $7,000.
1570 25th St., deck, Backyard Vinyl, $8,710.
Charles Ripley, 2700 Heather Glen Ave., deck, $1,500.
6916 Grove Crossing, deck, Silverthorne Devel. Group, $2,000.
Robert King, 1850 Kings Dr., deck, $3,000.
5323 Julie Ann Court, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $23,475.
Silverthorne Devel. Group, 7062 Grove Crossing Court, deck, $4,500.
3691 S. Hampton Dr., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $8,350.
Harry Harksen, 4160 Rolling Hills Dr., deck, $5,000.
3335 Lundy Lane, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $20,669.
Stephanie Smith, 26 Oakbrook Place, residential addition, $41,000.
908 30th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $38,237.
Tom Murrell Homes, 5863 Pigeon Creek Rd., single-family dwelling, $650,000.
Applestone Homes, 5281 Pigeon Creek Trail, single-family dwelling, $650,000.
Definitive Builders, 13 Crow Lake Place, single-family dwelling, $482,936.
Applestone Homes, 7112 Alvie Lane, single-family dwelling, $397,000.
CWIOWA LLC, 3636 Tanglewood Rd., single-family dwelling $71,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2952 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2956 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2948 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $145,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2960 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $145,000.
Aspen Homes, 4944 Lakeside Dr., single-family dwelling, $250,411.
5918 Willmeyer Dr., single-family dwelling, BM Bagby, $416,101.
2770 Middle Rd., new commercial, Russell Const., $3,358,982.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3026 Mary Leigh Dr., residential addition, $10,000.
Arby’s, 3525 Middle Rd., sign, G&G Lighting Maintenance, $12,000.
Geifman’s, 2900 Devils Glen Rd., sign, Nesper Sign Advertising, $10,648.
1351 Kimberly Rd., sign, Asi Signage Innovations, $49,807.
1228 Middle Rd., sign, Homeworks, sign, $4,835.
1604 Grant St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $5,350.
3535 Utica Ridge Rd., sign, Truss Plus, $6,900.
Manatt’s, 3923 State St., sign, $7,200.
3080 Lundy Lane, residential addition, R3 Const. LLC, $12,000.
4250 Apple Valley Dr., pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $33,000.
3861 Sheffield Court, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $64,000.
6137 Settlers Pointe Circle, pool Bpi Devel. Group, $60,000.
Jeff Kane, 1540 29th St., pool, $36,500.