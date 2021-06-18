 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
DAILY RECORD

Permits

BETTENDORF

6739 Joseph Way, single-family dwelling, Prochaska Const., $310,000.

2900 Devils Glen Rd., new commercial Seneca Companies, $542,800.

4450 Lakeside Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $340,682.

4462 N. Paddington Circle, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $419,750.

5620 Pigeon Creek Rd., single-family dwelling, Dan Brown Fine Home Building, $312,900.

3227 62nd St., new commercial, Build To Suit, $4,162,000.

Devon Spreen, 2579 Lindenwood Dr., residential addition, $1,000.

6556 Ocean Blvd., residential addition, Kuesel Const., $18,600.

Chris Schilb, 5315 White Post Rd., residential addition, $5,500.

Lyle D. Wade Trust, 3040 Summertree Ave., residential addition, $4,875.

2120 56th Ave. We., sign, Lange Sign Group, $21,378.

2120 56th Ave. We., sign, Lange Sign Group, $6,410.

2120 56th Ave. We., sign, Lange Sign Group, $13,704.

3515 Middle Rd., sign, Lange Sign Group, $4,200.

827 15th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $4,737.

Amanda Matthews, 3706 Parkdale Dr., pool, $4,828.

Jacob Toft, 4815 Davis St., pool, $11,645.

Jorge Mora-Castillo, 1720 harmony Ct., pool, $3,100.

2102 Nicholas Ct., pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $53,000.

Chantelle Kelsall, 4162 Prestwick Ct., $52,700.

Terry Conning, 5123 Pigeon Creek Trail, pool, $32,250.

Chris Quist, 1413 Bellevue Ave., pool, $9,165.

5756 Contour Way, pool, Quad City Pool Pros, $49,193.

Erin Schillinger, 2575 Chesterfield Dr., pool, $4,700.

Scott Pfitzenmaier, 3486 Spencer Dr., pool, $8,000.

